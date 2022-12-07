search
Front > TASE report

Wed: TASE slump gains momentum

7 Dec, 2022 18:26
שלח תגובה במיילGlobes correspondent

Delek and the banks led the TASE lower today but NewMed Energy bucked the market.

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange fell today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index fell 1.32%, to 1,826.93 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index fell 1.56%, to 1,852.01 points; and the BlueTech Global Index fell 1.80% to 357.62 points. The All Bond corporate bond index fell 0.01% to 366.15 points. Turnover totaled NIS 1.70 billion in equities and NIS 4.19 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the Bank of Israel set the representative shekel-dollar rate up 1.086% from Tuesday, at NIS 3.445/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 1.235% higher at NIS 3.624/€.

On the market, Shikun & Binui Holdings Ltd. (TASE: SKBN) fell 4.99% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today. ICL (TASE: ICL: NYSE: ICL) fell 1.85% on the day's biggest trading turnover and Delek Group Ltd. (TASE:DLEKG) fell 2.82%. Bezeq Israel Telecommunications Company Ltd. (TASE:BZEQ) fell 2.20%.

Bank Leumi (TASE:LUMI) fell 1.52%, Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) fell 2.12% and Israel Discount Bank (TASE: DSCT) fell 1.96%.

Elbit Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: ESLT; TASE:ESLT) rose 0.36% and NewMed Energy (TASE: NWMD) rose 1.75% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today, after signing an energy exploration license deal with Morocco.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on December 7, 2022.

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd., 2022.

Twitter Facebook Linkedin RSS Newsletters גלובס Israel Business Conference 2018