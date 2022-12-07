Wed: TASE slump gains momentum

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange fell today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index fell 1.32%, to 1,826.93 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index fell 1.56%, to 1,852.01 points; and the BlueTech Global Index fell 1.80% to 357.62 points. The All Bond corporate bond index fell 0.01% to 366.15 points. Turnover totaled NIS 1.70 billion in equities and NIS 4.19 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the Bank of Israel set the representative shekel-dollar rate up 1.086% from Tuesday, at NIS 3.445/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 1.235% higher at NIS 3.624/€.

On the market, Shikun & Binui Holdings Ltd. (TASE: SKBN) fell 4.99% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today. ICL (TASE: ICL: NYSE: ICL) fell 1.85% on the day's biggest trading turnover and Delek Group Ltd. (TASE:DLEKG) fell 2.82%. Bezeq Israel Telecommunications Company Ltd. (TASE:BZEQ) fell 2.20%.

Bank Leumi (TASE:LUMI) fell 1.52%, Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) fell 2.12% and Israel Discount Bank (TASE: DSCT) fell 1.96%.

Elbit Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: ESLT; TASE:ESLT) rose 0.36% and NewMed Energy (TASE: NWMD) rose 1.75% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today, after signing an energy exploration license deal with Morocco.

