Wed: TASE slump resumes

After a brief one day respite, shares resumed their steep falls on the TASE today on an exceptionally large turnover. The Tel Aviv 35 Index fell 6.70%, to 1,181.97 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index fell 6.48%, to 1,113.17 points; and the BlueTech Global Index fell 6.87%, to 277.14 points. The TelBond 20 corporate bond index fell 1.10%, to 319.34 points. Turnover was again very high, totaling NIS 2.51 billion in equities and NIS 9.84 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the representative shekel-dollar rate was set 0.906% lower than Tuesday's rate, at NIS 3.827/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 1.227% lower, at NIS 4.195/€.

On the market, Energean Oil & Gas plc (LSE: ENOG: TASE: ENOG) fell 26.08% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index. NICE Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: NICE; TASE: NICE) fell 16.09%, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) fell 11.25% and Israel Chemicals (TASE: ICL: NYSE: ICL) fell 5.51%. Elbit Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: ESLT; TASE: ESLT) fell 5.38% and Perrigo Company (NYSE:PRGO; TASE:PRGO) fell 7.64%.

Bank Leumi (TASE: LUMI) fell 6.12% on the day's biggest trading turnover. Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) fell 2.89%, Mizrahi Tefahot Bank (TASE:MZTF) fell 11.18% and Israel Discount Bank (TASE: DSCT) fell 8.07%.

Delek Group Ltd. (TASE: DLEKG) rose 30.61% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index after rising by more than 50% yesterday. Bezeq Israeli Telecommunication Co. Ltd. (TASE: BEZQ) rose 3.46% and Shapir Engineering and Industry Ltd. (TASE: SPEN) rose 2.05%.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on March 18, 2020

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd. 2020