Wed: TASE slumps as market reopens for 5783

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange fell sharply today after reopening after the Rosh Hashana (New Year) holiday. The Tel Aviv 35 Index fell 2.45%, to 1,875.74 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index fell 2.57%, to 1,918.26 points; and the BlueTech Global Index fell 1.82% to 390.78 points. The All Bond corporate bond index fell 0.84% to 366.89 points. Turnover totaled NIS 3.46 billion in equities and NIS 5.38 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the Bank of Israel set the representative shekel-dollar rate up 1.347% today from last Friday before the holiday, at NIS 3.536/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.751% lower at NIS 3.385/€.

On the market, Delek Group Ltd. (TASE:DLEKG) fell 5.35% and Energean plc (LSE: ENOG; TASE: ENOG) fell 6.72% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today. ICL (TASE: ICL: NYSE: ICL) fell 2.10%, Elbit Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: ESLT; TASE:ESLT) fell 3.26% and Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) fell 0.60%.

Bank Leumi (TASE:LUMI) fell 2.86% on the day's biggest trading turnover. Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) fell 4.01%, Mizrahi Tefahot Bank fell 2.27%, and Israel Discount Bank (TASE: DSCT) fell 4.11%.

NICE-Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: NICE; TASE:NICE) rose 2.97%, Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. (Nasdaq:NVMI; TASE:NVMI) rose 1.49%, and Opko Health Inc. (NYSE: OPK; TASE: OPK rose 4.20% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today.

