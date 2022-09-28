search
Front > TASE report

Wed: TASE slumps as market reopens for 5783

28 Sep, 2022 18:47
שלח תגובה במיילGlobes correspondent

Banks and energy stocks led the TASE sharply lower today as NICE Systems bucked the market.

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange fell sharply today after reopening after the Rosh Hashana (New Year) holiday. The Tel Aviv 35 Index fell 2.45%, to 1,875.74 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index fell 2.57%, to 1,918.26 points; and the BlueTech Global Index fell 1.82% to 390.78 points. The All Bond corporate bond index fell 0.84% to 366.89 points. Turnover totaled NIS 3.46 billion in equities and NIS 5.38 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the Bank of Israel set the representative shekel-dollar rate up 1.347% today from last Friday before the holiday, at NIS 3.536/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.751% lower at NIS 3.385/€.

On the market, Delek Group Ltd. (TASE:DLEKG) fell 5.35% and Energean plc (LSE: ENOG; TASE: ENOG) fell 6.72% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today. ICL (TASE: ICL: NYSE: ICL) fell 2.10%, Elbit Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: ESLT; TASE:ESLT) fell 3.26% and Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) fell 0.60%.

Bank Leumi (TASE:LUMI) fell 2.86% on the day's biggest trading turnover. Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) fell 4.01%, Mizrahi Tefahot Bank fell 2.27%, and Israel Discount Bank (TASE: DSCT) fell 4.11%.

NICE-Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: NICE; TASE:NICE) rose 2.97%, Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. (Nasdaq:NVMI; TASE:NVMI) rose 1.49%, and Opko Health Inc. (NYSE: OPK; TASE: OPK rose 4.20% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on September 28, 2022.

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd., 2022.

Twitter Facebook Linkedin RSS Newsletters גלובס Israel Business Conference 2018