Wed: TASE soars for second successive day

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange soared today for the second successive day. The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 3%, to 1,901.29 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index rose 2.41%, to 1,920.91 points; and the BlueTech Global Index rose 0.49% to 384.60 points. The All Bond corporate bond index rose 0.18% to 374.82 points. Turnover totaled NIS 3.10 billion in equities and NIS 3.97 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the Bank of Israel set the representative shekel-dollar rate 1.238% lower from Tuesday, at NIS 3.590/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 1.562% lower at NIS 4.026/€.

Bank Leumi (TASE:LUMI) led the market, rising 4.87% on the day's biggest trading turnover. Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) rose 3.38%, Israel Discount Bank (TASE: DSCT) rose 3.71% and Mizrahi Tefahot Bank rose 3.90%.

Shapir Engineering & Industry (TASE: SPEN) rose 5.72% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today. 1.92% and ICL (TASE: ICL: NYSE: ICL) rose 3.82% and parent company Israel Corp. (TASE: ILCO) rose 4.82%. Elbit Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: ESLT; TASE:ESLT) rose 2.81%, NICE Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: NICE; TASE:NICE) rose 4.41% and Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) rose 3.78%.

Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (Nasdaq: TSEM; TASE:TSEM) fell 2.47% - the only stock on the Tel Aviv 35 Index to fall today.

