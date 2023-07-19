search
Front > TASE report

Wed: TASE soars for second successive day

19 Jul, 2023 19:25
שלח תגובה במיילGlobes correspondent

34 of the stocks on the Tel Aviv 35 Index rose today led by the banks, with Tower the only stock falling.

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange soared today for the second successive day. The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 3%, to 1,901.29 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index rose 2.41%, to 1,920.91 points; and the BlueTech Global Index rose 0.49% to 384.60 points. The All Bond corporate bond index rose 0.18% to 374.82 points. Turnover totaled NIS 3.10 billion in equities and NIS 3.97 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the Bank of Israel set the representative shekel-dollar rate 1.238% lower from Tuesday, at NIS 3.590/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 1.562% lower at NIS 4.026/€.

Bank Leumi (TASE:LUMI) led the market, rising 4.87% on the day's biggest trading turnover. Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) rose 3.38%, Israel Discount Bank (TASE: DSCT) rose 3.71% and Mizrahi Tefahot Bank rose 3.90%.

Shapir Engineering & Industry (TASE: SPEN) rose 5.72% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today. 1.92% and ICL (TASE: ICL: NYSE: ICL) rose 3.82% and parent company Israel Corp. (TASE: ILCO) rose 4.82%. Elbit Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: ESLT; TASE:ESLT) rose 2.81%, NICE Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: NICE; TASE:NICE) rose 4.41% and Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) rose 3.78%.

Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (Nasdaq: TSEM; TASE:TSEM) fell 2.47% - the only stock on the Tel Aviv 35 Index to fall today.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on July 19, 2023.

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd., 2023.

Twitter Facebook Linkedin RSS Newsletters גלובס Israel Business Conference 2018