Wed: TASE steep slide resumes

The main indices on the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange fell today amid growing alarm over the Covid-19 virus. The Tel Aviv 35 Index fell 2.08% to 1,565.65 points, the Tel Aviv 125 Index fell 2.14% to 1,508.84 points and the BlueTech Global Index fell 1.70% to 384.56 points. The TelBond 20 corporate bond index fell 0.52% to 364.41 points. Turnover totaled NIS 2.03 billion in equities and NIS 7.30 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market today, the Bank of Israel set the representative shekel-dollar rate down 0.029% from Tuesday at NIS 3.460/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set up 0.120% at NIS 3.849/€.

On the market, Fattal (TASE: FTAL) fell 7.52% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 index as the hotel industry begins to feel the effects of the fall off in tourism due to the coronavirus outbreak. Delek Group Ltd. (TASE: DLEKG) fell 4.64% and Delek Drilling LP (TASE: DEDR.L) fell 6.77%. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) fell 3.06%, Azrieli Group Ltd. (TASE: AZRG) fell 3.64%, and Bezeq Israeli Telecommunication Co. Ltd. (TASE: BEZQ) fell 6.33%.

Bank Leumi (TASE: LUMI) fell 2.58% on the day's biggest trading turnover. Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) fell 2.37%, Israel Discount Bank (TASE: DSCT) fell 2.39% and Mizrahi Tefahot Bank (TASE:MZTF) fell 2.26%. Harel Insurance Investments and Financial Services Ltd. (TASE: HARL) fell 6.11% and The Phoenix Holdings Ltd. (TASE: PHOE1;PHOE5) fell 6.50%.

International Flavors and Fragrances (NYSE: IFF; TASE: IFF) rose 3.11% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index and Shufersal Ltd. (TASE:SAE) rose 1.50%.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on March 4, 2020

