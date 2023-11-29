search
Front > TASE report

Wed: TASE strong November rally continues

29 Nov, 2023 18:47
שלח תגובה במיילGlobes correspondent

Leumi rose strongly after positive third quarter results but Mizrahi Tefahot gave up much of yesterday's strong gains.

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange rose today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 0.83%, to 1,805.06 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index rose 0.90% to 1,825.03 points; and the BlueTech Global Index rose 0.58% to 349.52 points. The All Bond corporate bond index rose 0.30% to 372.29 points. Turnover totaled NIS 2.10 billion in equities and NIS 9.75 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the Bank of Israel set the representative shekel-dollar rate down 0.836% from Tuesday, at NIS 3.675/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.618% lower at NIS 4.036/€.

Bank Leumi (TASE:LUMI) rose 3.75% after posting strong third quarter results.Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) rose 1.20% and Israel Discount Bank (TASE: DSCT) rose 1.48%.

Energean plc. (LSE: ENOG; TASE: ENOG) rose 5.04% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index. NICE Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: NICE; TASE:NICE) rose 0.53%, Shikun & Binui Holdings Ltd. (TASE: SKBN) rose 2.85% and Azrieli Group (TASE: AZRG) rose 2.73%.

Elbit Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: ESLT; TASE:ESLT) led the market today, falling 0.28% on the day's biggest trading turnover. Mizrahi Tefahot Bank fell 2.57%% and First International Bank of Israel (TASE:FTIN1; FTIN5) fell 0.39% after reporting its third quarter results. Ashtrom Group (TASE: ASHG) fell 4.33% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today.

Outside of the Tel Aviv 35 Index, Cellcom Israel Ltd. (NYSE:CEL; TASE:CEL) rose 8.95% after reporting that Discount Investment Corporation Ltd. (TASE:DISI) is in talks to sell its controlling stake in the telecom company.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on November 29, 2023.

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd., 2023.

Twitter Facebook Linkedin RSS Newsletters גלובס Israel Business Conference 2018