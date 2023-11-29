Wed: TASE strong November rally continues

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange rose today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 0.83%, to 1,805.06 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index rose 0.90% to 1,825.03 points; and the BlueTech Global Index rose 0.58% to 349.52 points. The All Bond corporate bond index rose 0.30% to 372.29 points. Turnover totaled NIS 2.10 billion in equities and NIS 9.75 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the Bank of Israel set the representative shekel-dollar rate down 0.836% from Tuesday, at NIS 3.675/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.618% lower at NIS 4.036/€.

Bank Leumi (TASE:LUMI) rose 3.75% after posting strong third quarter results.Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) rose 1.20% and Israel Discount Bank (TASE: DSCT) rose 1.48%.

Energean plc. (LSE: ENOG; TASE: ENOG) rose 5.04% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index. NICE Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: NICE; TASE:NICE) rose 0.53%, Shikun & Binui Holdings Ltd. (TASE: SKBN) rose 2.85% and Azrieli Group (TASE: AZRG) rose 2.73%.

Elbit Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: ESLT; TASE:ESLT) led the market today, falling 0.28% on the day's biggest trading turnover. Mizrahi Tefahot Bank fell 2.57%% and First International Bank of Israel (TASE:FTIN1; FTIN5) fell 0.39% after reporting its third quarter results. Ashtrom Group (TASE: ASHG) fell 4.33% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today.

Outside of the Tel Aviv 35 Index, Cellcom Israel Ltd. (NYSE:CEL; TASE:CEL) rose 8.95% after reporting that Discount Investment Corporation Ltd. (TASE:DISI) is in talks to sell its controlling stake in the telecom company.

