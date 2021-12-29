Wed. TASE surge pauses

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange fell today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index fell 0.14%, to 1,983.62 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index fell 0.23%, to 2,052.62 points; and the BlueTech Global Index fell 0.59%, to 541.60 points. The TelBond 60 corporate bond index rose 0.09%, to 383.51 points. Turnover totaled NIS 2.07 billion in equities and NIS 2.89 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the shekel-dollar representative rate was unchanged, at NIS 3.1110/$, and the shekel-euro representative rate was set 0.27% lower, at NIS 3.5159/€.

Bank Leumi led trading today, and fell 0.77%. Bank Hapoalim fell 0.85%; ICL fell 0.97%; Nice Systems rose 0.77%; and Teva fell 2.01%.

BATM was a notable advancer, rising 8.56%. Compugen fell 6.0%, and Opko Health fell 4.39%.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on December 29, 2021.

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd., 2021.