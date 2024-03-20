Wed: TASE sustains rally

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange rose today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 1.23%, to 1,962.38 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index rose 1.37% to 2,008.47 points; and the BlueTech Global Index rose 1.66% to 422.67 points. The All Bond corporate bond index rose 0.17% to 380.25 points. Turnover totaled NIS 1.64 billion in equities and NIS 4.53 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the Bank of Israel set the representative shekel-dollar rate up 0.354% from Tuesday, at NIS 3.681/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.244% higher at NIS 3.990/€.

Bank Leumi (TASE:LUMI) led the market today, rising 1.49% on the day's biggest trading turnover. Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) rose 0.74%, Israel Discount Bank (TASE: DSCT) rose 0.81% and Mizrahi Tefahot Bank (TASE: MZTF) rose 0.60%.

Big Shopping Centers (TASE: BIG) rose 6.14% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today. ICL (TASE: ICL: NYSE: ICL) rose 1.44% and Azrieli Group (TASE: AZRG) rose 1.78%. Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. (Nasdaq:NVMI; TASE:NVMI) rose 3.78% and NICE Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: NICE; TASE:NICE) rose 2.43%.

Bezeq Israel Telecommunications Company Ltd. (TASE:BZEQ fell 0.6% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today and Energean (LSE: ENOG; TASE: ENOG) fell 0.56%.

