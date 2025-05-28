search
Wed: TASE sustains rally

28 May, 2025 18:39
Harel Insurance and Finance led the gains today while Camtek led the declines.

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange rose today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 0.53% to 2,678.40 points - a new record; the Tel Aviv 125 Index rose 0.57% to 2,710.41 points; and the BlueTech Global Index rose 0.28% to 477.82 points. The All Bond corporate bond index rose 0.04% to 400.75 points. Turnover totaled NIS 2.22 billion in equities and NIS 7.98 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the Bank of Israel set the representative shekel-dollar rate up 0.085% from Tuesday, at NIS 3.54/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.095% lower at NIS 4.01/€.

Bank Leumi (TASE: LUMI) led the market today, rising 0.02% on the day's biggest trading turnover. Harel Insurance Investments & Finance (TASE: HARL) rose 2.83% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today. Nova Ltd. (Nasdaq:NVMI; TASE:NVMI) rose 1.71%, Nice (Nasdaq: NICE; TASE:NICE) rose 1.56% and Elbit Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: ESLT; TASE:ESLT) rose 2.43%.

Camtek (Nasdaq: CAMT; TASE: CAMT) fell 1.53% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today and Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (Nasdaq: TSEM; TASE:TSEM) fell 1.28%.Israel Discount Bank (TASE: DSCT) fell 0.63%, Mizrahi Tefahot Bank fell 0.35%.

Outside of the Tel Aviv 35 Index, El Al Israel Airlines Ltd. (TASE:ELAL) fell 1.08% and Airport City (TASE: ARPT) fell 2.89%. Tamar Petroleum (TASE: TMRP) rose 5.07%.

