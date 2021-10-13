Wed: TASE sustains rally despite Teva, ICL declines

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange rose today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 0.39%, to 1,831.32 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index rose 0.48%, to 1,892.06 points; and the BlueTech Global Index rose 0.75% to 559.87 points. The All Bond corporate bond index rose 0.32% to 394.07 points. Turnover totaled NIS 2.06 billion in equities and NIS 3.73 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the Bank of Israel set the representative shekel-dollar rate up 0.279% from Tuesday, at NIS 3.235/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.341% lower at NIS 3.741/€.

Bank Leumi (TASE:LUMI) again led the market today, rising 0.92% on the day's biggest trading turnover. Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) rose 0.27%, Israel Discount Bank (TASE: DSCT) rose 1.05%, and Mizrahi Tefahot Bank (TASE:MZTF) rose 1.01%.

Energix Renewable Energies (TASE: ENRG) rose 5.11% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index. NICE Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: NICE; TASE:NICE) rose 1.10%, Ormat Technologies Inc. (NYSE: ORA; TASE: ORA) rose 1.67%, and Bezeq Israel Telecommunications Company Ltd. (TASE:BZEQ) rose 1.09%.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) fell 3.1% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today. Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. (Nasdaq:NVMI; TASE:NVMI) fell 1.85% and ICL (TASE: ICL: NYSE: ICL) fell 1.85%.

