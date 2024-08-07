Wed: TASE sustains strong gains

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange rose strongly today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 1.53%, to 1,978.18 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index rose 1.78% to 1,970.26 points; and the BlueTech Global Index rose 1.77% to 400.42 points. The All Bond corporate bond index rose 0.13% to 383.70 points. Turnover totalled NIS 1.86 billion in equities and NIS 4.33 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the Bank of Israel set the representative shekel-dollar rate down 1.535% from Tuesday, at NIS 3.784/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 1.403% lower at NIS 4.123/€.

On the market, Nova Ltd. (Nasdaq:NVMI; TASE:NVMI) rose 6.08% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today. Elbit Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: ESLT; TASE:ESLT) rose 1.16% and Azrieli Group (TASE: AZRG) rose 3.77%.

Bank Leumi (TASE:LUMI) led the market today, rising 1.23% on the day's biggest trading turnover. Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) rose 1.47%, Israel Discount Bank (TASE: DSCT) rose 2.18% and Mizrahi Tefahot Bank rose 1.92%.

Only three stocks on the Tel Aviv 35 Index fell today. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) fell 1.68%, NICE Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: NICE; TASE:NICE) fell 0.14% and Bezeq Israel Telecommunications Company Ltd. (TASE:BZEQ fell 3.77% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today.

