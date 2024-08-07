search
Front > TASE report

Wed: TASE sustains strong gains

7 Aug, 2024 18:42
שלח תגובה במיילGlobes correspondent

Nova led the market higher today but Bezeq and Teva lost ground.

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange rose strongly today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 1.53%, to 1,978.18 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index rose 1.78% to 1,970.26 points; and the BlueTech Global Index rose 1.77% to 400.42 points. The All Bond corporate bond index rose 0.13% to 383.70 points. Turnover totalled NIS 1.86 billion in equities and NIS 4.33 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the Bank of Israel set the representative shekel-dollar rate down 1.535% from Tuesday, at NIS 3.784/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 1.403% lower at NIS 4.123/€.

On the market, Nova Ltd. (Nasdaq:NVMI; TASE:NVMI) rose 6.08% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today. Elbit Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: ESLT; TASE:ESLT) rose 1.16% and Azrieli Group (TASE: AZRG) rose 3.77%.

Bank Leumi (TASE:LUMI) led the market today, rising 1.23% on the day's biggest trading turnover. Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) rose 1.47%, Israel Discount Bank (TASE: DSCT) rose 2.18% and Mizrahi Tefahot Bank rose 1.92%.

Only three stocks on the Tel Aviv 35 Index fell today. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) fell 1.68%, NICE Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: NICE; TASE:NICE) fell 0.14% and Bezeq Israel Telecommunications Company Ltd. (TASE:BZEQ fell 3.77% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on August 7, 2024.

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd., 2024.

Twitter Facebook Linkedin RSS Newsletters גלובס Israel Business Conference 2018