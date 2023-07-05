Wed: TASE sustains strong start to July

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange rose today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 0.67%, to 1,779.07 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index rose 0.81%, to 1,811.64 points; and the BlueTech Global Index rose 0.12% to 369.47 points. The All Bond corporate bond index rose 0.06% to 372.24 points. Turnover totaled NIS 1.42 billion in equities and NIS 2.77 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the Bank of Israel set the representative shekel-dollar rate 0.216% lower from Tuesday, at NIS 3.698/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.436% lower at NIS 4.022/€.

Bank Leumi (TASE:LUMI) led the market, rising 1.61% on the day's biggest trading turnover. Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) rose 1.39% and Israel Discount Bank (TASE: DSCT) rose 1.63%. Shikun & Binui Holdings Ltd. (TASE: SKBN) rose 11.72% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index, after an institutional investor reportedly bought an 8% stake in the company. Real estate stocks generally rose strongly today with Azrieli Group (TASE: AZRG) rose 1.30% and Mivne Real Estate (TASE: MVNE) rose 4.68%. Bezeq Israel Telecommunications Company Ltd. (TASE:BZEQ) rose 1.77%.

Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (Nasdaq: TSEM; TASE:TSEM) fell 3.64% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) fell 0.89%, Elbit Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: ESLT; TASE:ESLT) fell 0.72% and OPC Energy (TASE: OPCE) fell 2.91%.

