Wed: TASE tumbles after high US inflation data

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange fell sharply today amid ongoing uncertainty about the Gaza truce and higher than expected US inflation data, which dragged down Wall Street indices. The Tel Aviv 35 Index fell 1.44% to 2,455.10 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index fell 1.49% to 2,530.30 points; and the BlueTech Global Index fell 1.83% to 482.09 points. The All Bond corporate bond index fell 0.17% to 399.18 points. Turnover totaled NIS 2.28 billion in equities and NIS 4.49 billion in bonds.

The Bank of Israel set the representative shekel-dollar rate up 0.111% today from Tuesday, at NIS 3.592/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.635% higher at NIS 3.726/€.

Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) led the market today, falling 0.63% on the day's biggest trading turnover. Bank Leumi (TASE: LUMI) fell 1.29%, Mizrahi Tefahot Bank (TASE: MZTF) fell 2.39% and Israel Discount Bank (TASE: DSCT) fell 1.41%.

Nova Ltd. (Nasdaq:NVMI; TASE:NVMI) fell 5.62% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today and Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (Nasdaq: TSEM; TASE:TSEM) fell 2.06% NICE Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: NICE; TASE:NICE) fell 0.63%, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) fell 0.96% and ICL (TASE: ICL: NYSE: ICL) fell 1.76%.

Strauss Group (TASE: STRS) rose 2.31% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today. Camtek (Nasdaq: CAMT; TASE: CAMT) rose 1.07% and NewMed Energy (TASE: NWMD) rose 1.75%.

Outside of the Tel Aviv 35 Index, El Al Israel Airlines Ltd. (TASE:ELAL) rose 3.88%.

