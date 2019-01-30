search
Wed: TASE up for sixth straight session

30 Jan, 2019 18:27
Globes correspondent

Opko and Delek Drilling led the rises today but Bezeq continued its plunge.

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange rose today for the sixth straight session. The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 0.27% to 1,546.52 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index rose 0.59% to 1,403.34 points; and the BlueTech Global Index rose 0.80% to 377.37 points. The TelBond 20 corporate bond index rose 0.13% to 345.74 points. Trading turnover was NIS 971.2 million.

On the foreign currency market, the Bank of Israel set the shekel-dollar representative rate down 0.190% at NIS 3.671/$ from Tuesday's rate and set the shekel-euro rate down 0.212% at 4.197/€.

On the market, Opko Health Inc. (NYSE: OPK; TASE: OPK) rose 5.41% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index. Israel Discount Bank (TASE: DSCT) rose 1.02% and Mizrahi Tefahot Bank (TASE:MZTF) rose 0.93%. Delek Drilling LP (TASE: DEDR.L) rose 2.76% and Isramco Ltd. (Nasdaq: ISRL; TASE: ISRA.L) rose 1.57%. Gazit-Globe Ltd. (NYSE: GZT; TASE: GZT; TSX: GZT) rose 1.35%, Israel Chemicals (TASE: ICL: NYSE: ICL) rose 0.70% and Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) rose 0.06%.

Bezeq Israeli Telecommunication Co. Ltd. (TASE: BEZQ) fell 3.01% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index and Bank Leumi (TASE: LUMI) fell 0.62% on the day's biggest trading turnover. LivePerson Inc. (Nasdaq: LPSN); TASE: LPSN) fell 0.93%, Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (Nasdaq: TSEM; TASE: TSEM) fell 0.65%, and Perrigo Company (NYSE:PRGO; TASE:PRGO) fell 0.72%.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on January 30, 2019

