Wed: TASE up for sixth straight session

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange rose today for the sixth straight session. The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 0.27% to 1,546.52 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index rose 0.59% to 1,403.34 points; and the BlueTech Global Index rose 0.80% to 377.37 points. The TelBond 20 corporate bond index rose 0.13% to 345.74 points. Trading turnover was NIS 971.2 million.

On the foreign currency market, the Bank of Israel set the shekel-dollar representative rate down 0.190% at NIS 3.671/$ from Tuesday's rate and set the shekel-euro rate down 0.212% at 4.197/€.

On the market, Opko Health Inc. (NYSE: OPK; TASE: OPK) rose 5.41% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index. Israel Discount Bank (TASE: DSCT) rose 1.02% and Mizrahi Tefahot Bank (TASE:MZTF) rose 0.93%. Delek Drilling LP (TASE: DEDR.L) rose 2.76% and Isramco Ltd. (Nasdaq: ISRL; TASE: ISRA.L) rose 1.57%. Gazit-Globe Ltd. (NYSE: GZT; TASE: GZT; TSX: GZT) rose 1.35%, Israel Chemicals (TASE: ICL: NYSE: ICL) rose 0.70% and Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) rose 0.06%.

Bezeq Israeli Telecommunication Co. Ltd. (TASE: BEZQ) fell 3.01% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index and Bank Leumi (TASE: LUMI) fell 0.62% on the day's biggest trading turnover. LivePerson Inc. (Nasdaq: LPSN); TASE: LPSN) fell 0.93%, Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (Nasdaq: TSEM; TASE: TSEM) fell 0.65%, and Perrigo Company (NYSE:PRGO; TASE:PRGO) fell 0.72%.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on January 30, 2019

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd. 2019