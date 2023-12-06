search
Front > TASE report

Wed: TASE uptick led by NICE Systems

6 Dec, 2023 18:56
שלח תגובה במיילGlobes correspondent

NICE Systems and Elbit Systems led the market higher today as Hapoalim lost ground.

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange rose today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 0.20%, to 1,810.56 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index rose 0.13% to 1,835.22 points; and the BlueTech Global Index rose 0.64% to 354.93 points. The All Bond corporate bond index rose 0.30% to 372.29 points. Turnover totaled NIS 1.75 billion in equities and NIS 5.50 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the Bank of Israel set the representative shekel-dollar rate down 0.510% from Tuesday, at NIS 3.709/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.865% lower at NIS 3.9997/€.

On the market Camtek (Nasdaq: CAMT; TASE: CAMT) rose 4% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index. NICE Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: NICE; TASE:NICE) rose 2.89%, Elbit Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: ESLT; TASE:ESLT) rose 0.98% and Ormat Technologies Inc. (NYSE: ORA; TASE: ORA) rose 0.98%. NewMed Energy (TASE: NWMD) rose 2.19%, and Mizrahi Tefahot Bank rose 0.75%.

Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) led the market today, losing 1.37% on the day's biggest trading turnover. Big Shopping Centers (TASE: BIG) fell 2.63% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today and Shikun & Binui Holdings Ltd. (TASE: SKBN) fell 2.40%. First International Bank of Israel (TASE:FTIN1; FTIN5) fell 2.23%.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on December 6, 2023.

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd., 2023.

Twitter Facebook Linkedin RSS Newsletters גלובס Israel Business Conference 2018