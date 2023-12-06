Wed: TASE uptick led by NICE Systems

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange rose today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 0.20%, to 1,810.56 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index rose 0.13% to 1,835.22 points; and the BlueTech Global Index rose 0.64% to 354.93 points. The All Bond corporate bond index rose 0.30% to 372.29 points. Turnover totaled NIS 1.75 billion in equities and NIS 5.50 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the Bank of Israel set the representative shekel-dollar rate down 0.510% from Tuesday, at NIS 3.709/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.865% lower at NIS 3.9997/€.

On the market Camtek (Nasdaq: CAMT; TASE: CAMT) rose 4% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index. NICE Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: NICE; TASE:NICE) rose 2.89%, Elbit Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: ESLT; TASE:ESLT) rose 0.98% and Ormat Technologies Inc. (NYSE: ORA; TASE: ORA) rose 0.98%. NewMed Energy (TASE: NWMD) rose 2.19%, and Mizrahi Tefahot Bank rose 0.75%.

Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) led the market today, losing 1.37% on the day's biggest trading turnover. Big Shopping Centers (TASE: BIG) fell 2.63% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today and Shikun & Binui Holdings Ltd. (TASE: SKBN) fell 2.40%. First International Bank of Israel (TASE:FTIN1; FTIN5) fell 2.23%.

