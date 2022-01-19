Wed: Tech stocks lead TASE down

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange fell today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index fell 0.23%, to 2,023.55 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index fell 0.30%, to 2,110.37 points; and the BlueTech Global Index fell 1.14% to 513.97 points. The All Bond corporate bond index fell 0.08% to 393.51 points. Turnover totaled NIS 2.46 billion in equities and NIS 4.00 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the Bank of Israel set the representative shekel-dollar rate up 0.032% from Tuesday, at NIS 3.125/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.396% lower at NIS 3.543/€.

Bank Leumi (TASE:LUMI) led the market, rising 1.17% on the day's biggest trading turnover. Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) rose 1.43% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index. Israel Discount Bank (TASE: DSCT) rose 0.50%, and Mizrahi Tefahot Bank (TASE:MZTF) rose 0.40%. Bezeq Israel Telecommunications Company Ltd. (TASE:BZEQ) rose 0.58%.

Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. (Nasdaq:NVMI; TASE:NVMI) fell 5.82% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today. NICE-Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: NICE; TASE:NICE) fell 0.80%, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) fell 2.94% and LivePerson (Nasdaq: LPSN; TASE: LPSN) fell 2.99%. Elbit Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: ESLT; TASE:ESLT) fell 2.25% and ICL (TASE: ICL: NYSE: ICL) fell 1.80%.

Outside of the Tel Aviv 35 Index, Cellcom Israel Ltd. (NYSE:CEL; TASE:CEL) fell 5.53% and Partner Communications Co. Ltd. (Nasdaq: PTNR; TASE:) fell 4.12%.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on January 19, 2022.

