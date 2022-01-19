search
Front > TASE report

Wed: Tech stocks lead TASE down

19 Jan, 2022 19:11
שלח תגובה במיילGlobes correspondent

Nova and LivePerson were among the biggest decliners today as the banks bucked the market.

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange fell today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index fell 0.23%, to 2,023.55 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index fell 0.30%, to 2,110.37 points; and the BlueTech Global Index fell 1.14% to 513.97 points. The All Bond corporate bond index fell 0.08% to 393.51 points. Turnover totaled NIS 2.46 billion in equities and NIS 4.00 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the Bank of Israel set the representative shekel-dollar rate up 0.032% from Tuesday, at NIS 3.125/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.396% lower at NIS 3.543/€.

Bank Leumi (TASE:LUMI) led the market, rising 1.17% on the day's biggest trading turnover. Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) rose 1.43% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index. Israel Discount Bank (TASE: DSCT) rose 0.50%, and Mizrahi Tefahot Bank (TASE:MZTF) rose 0.40%. Bezeq Israel Telecommunications Company Ltd. (TASE:BZEQ) rose 0.58%.

Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. (Nasdaq:NVMI; TASE:NVMI) fell 5.82% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today. NICE-Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: NICE; TASE:NICE) fell 0.80%, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) fell 2.94% and LivePerson (Nasdaq: LPSN; TASE: LPSN) fell 2.99%. Elbit Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: ESLT; TASE:ESLT) fell 2.25% and ICL (TASE: ICL: NYSE: ICL) fell 1.80%.

Outside of the Tel Aviv 35 Index, Cellcom Israel Ltd. (NYSE:CEL; TASE:CEL) fell 5.53% and Partner Communications Co. Ltd. (Nasdaq: PTNR; TASE:) fell 4.12%.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on January 19, 2022.

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd., 2022.

Twitter Facebook Linkedin RSS Newsletters גלובס Israel Business Conference 2018