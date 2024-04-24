search
Front > TASE report

Wed: Tech stocks lead TASE gains

24 Apr, 2024 18:41
שלח תגובה במיילGlobes correspondent

Nova and NICE Systems led the market higher today as the banks declined.

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange rose today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 0.21%, to 1,937.95 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index rose 0.25% to 1,962.23 points; and the BlueTech Global Index rose 1.94% to 417.68 points. The All Bond corporate bond index rose 0.17% to 377.84 points. Turnover totaled NIS 1.70 billion in equities and NIS 1.88 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the Bank of Israel set the representative shekel-dollar rate down 0.634% from Monday, at NIS 3.759/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.238% lower at NIS 4.018/€.

Bank Leumi (TASE:LUMI) led the market today, falling 0.55% on the day's biggest trading turnover. Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) fell 0.47%, and Mizrahi Tefahot Bank (TASE: MZTF) fell 1.03%.

Energix Renewable Energies (TASE: ENRG) fell 2.72% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index and ICL (TASE: ICL: NYSE: ICL) fell 2.22%.

Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. (Nasdaq:NVMI; TASE:NVMI rose 4% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) rose 1.14%, NICE Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: NICE; TASE:NICE) rose 3.02% and Sapiens International NV (Nasdaq: SPNS; TASE: SPNS) rose 2.10%.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on April 24, 2024.

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd., 2024.

Twitter Facebook Linkedin RSS Newsletters גלובס Israel Business Conference 2018