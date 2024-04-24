Wed: Tech stocks lead TASE gains

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange rose today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 0.21%, to 1,937.95 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index rose 0.25% to 1,962.23 points; and the BlueTech Global Index rose 1.94% to 417.68 points. The All Bond corporate bond index rose 0.17% to 377.84 points. Turnover totaled NIS 1.70 billion in equities and NIS 1.88 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the Bank of Israel set the representative shekel-dollar rate down 0.634% from Monday, at NIS 3.759/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.238% lower at NIS 4.018/€.

Bank Leumi (TASE:LUMI) led the market today, falling 0.55% on the day's biggest trading turnover. Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) fell 0.47%, and Mizrahi Tefahot Bank (TASE: MZTF) fell 1.03%.

Energix Renewable Energies (TASE: ENRG) fell 2.72% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index and ICL (TASE: ICL: NYSE: ICL) fell 2.22%.

Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. (Nasdaq:NVMI; TASE:NVMI rose 4% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) rose 1.14%, NICE Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: NICE; TASE:NICE) rose 3.02% and Sapiens International NV (Nasdaq: SPNS; TASE: SPNS) rose 2.10%.

