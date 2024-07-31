search
Wed: Tel Aviv 35 Index up 1.4% in July

31 Jul, 2024 18:21
Teva rose sharply on strong Q2 results as Harel led the declines as the market rose despite heightened regional tensions.

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange rose today despite heightened regional tensions. The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 0.33%, to 2,011.77 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index rose 0.18% to 2,064.21 points; and the BlueTech Global Index rose 0.62% to 415.90 points. The All Bond corporate bond index fell 0.03% to 379.73 points. Turnover totaled NIS 2.34 billion in equities and NIS 5.83 billion in bonds.

The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 1.4% in July.

On the foreign exchange market, the Bank of Israel set the representative shekel-dollar rate up 0.911% from Tuesday, at NIS 3.767/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.93% higher at NIS 4.081/€.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) led the market today, rising 4.23% on the day’s biggest trading turnover after reporting stronger than expected second quarter results and raising its guidance. OPC Energy (TASE: OPCE) rose 8.26% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today. Nova Ltd. (Nasdaq:NVMI; TASE:NVMI) rose 1.25%, Camtek (Nasdaq: CAMT; TASE: CAMT) rose 1.20% and NICE Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: NICE; TASE:NICE) rose 1.17%.

Harel Insurance Investments and Financial Services Ltd. (TASE: HARL) fell 2.61% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today. Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (Nasdaq: TSEM; TASE:TSEM) fell 2.43% and Bezeq Israel Telecommunications Company Ltd. (TASE:BZEQ fell 1.36%.

