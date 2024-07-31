Wed: Tel Aviv 35 Index up 1.4% in July

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange rose today despite heightened regional tensions. The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 0.33%, to 2,011.77 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index rose 0.18% to 2,064.21 points; and the BlueTech Global Index rose 0.62% to 415.90 points. The All Bond corporate bond index fell 0.03% to 379.73 points. Turnover totaled NIS 2.34 billion in equities and NIS 5.83 billion in bonds.

The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 1.4% in July.

On the foreign exchange market, the Bank of Israel set the representative shekel-dollar rate up 0.911% from Tuesday, at NIS 3.767/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.93% higher at NIS 4.081/€.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) led the market today, rising 4.23% on the day’s biggest trading turnover after reporting stronger than expected second quarter results and raising its guidance. OPC Energy (TASE: OPCE) rose 8.26% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today. Nova Ltd. (Nasdaq:NVMI; TASE:NVMI) rose 1.25%, Camtek (Nasdaq: CAMT; TASE: CAMT) rose 1.20% and NICE Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: NICE; TASE:NICE) rose 1.17%.

Harel Insurance Investments and Financial Services Ltd. (TASE: HARL) fell 2.61% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today. Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (Nasdaq: TSEM; TASE:TSEM) fell 2.43% and Bezeq Israel Telecommunications Company Ltd. (TASE:BZEQ fell 1.36%.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on July 31, 2024.

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd., 2024.