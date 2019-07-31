Wed: Tel Aviv 35 Index up 1.7% in July

Israel Chemicals and parent company Israel Corp led the market higher today but Delek Group continued to fall.
The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange rose today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 0.86% to 1,624.42 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index rose 0.89% to 1,513.53 points; and the BlueTech Global Index rose 0.79% to 371.42 points. The TelBond 20 corporate bond index rose 0.16% to 366.95 points. Trading turnover was NIS 1.21 billion. The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 1.7% in July.
On the foreign currency market, the Bank of Israel set the shekel-dollar representative rate down 0.029% today at NIS 3.499/$ from Tuesday, and set the shekel-euro rate down 0.046% at 3.8997/€.
On the market, Israel Chemicals (TASE: ICL: NYSE: ICL) rose 3.59% on the day's biggest trading turnover, after reporting strong second quarter results and parent company Israel Corporation (TASE: ILCO) rose 6.37% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) rose 2.27% and Opko Health Inc. (NYSE: OPK; TASE: OPK) rose 3.66%. NICE Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: NICE; TASE: NICE) rose 1.68% and Bank Leumi (TASE: LUMI) rose 0.67%. Delek Group Ltd. (TASE: DLEKG) fell 2.22% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today and its exploration and production unit Delek Drilling LP (TASE: DEDR.L) fell 1.75%. Paz Oil Company Ltd. (TASE:PZOL) fell 2.12% and Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) fell 0.60%.
