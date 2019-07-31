Wed: Tel Aviv 35 Index up 1.7% in July

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange rose today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 0.86% to 1,624.42 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index rose 0.89% to 1,513.53 points; and the BlueTech Global Index rose 0.79% to 371.42 points. The TelBond 20 corporate bond index rose 0.16% to 366.95 points. Trading turnover was NIS 1.21 billion. The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 1.7% in July.

On the foreign currency market, the Bank of Israel set the shekel-dollar representative rate down 0.029% today at NIS 3.499/$ from Tuesday, and set the shekel-euro rate down 0.046% at 3.8997/€.

On the market, Israel Chemicals (TASE: ICL: NYSE: ICL) rose 3.59% on the day's biggest trading turnover, after reporting strong second quarter results and parent company Israel Corporation (TASE: ILCO) rose 6.37% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) rose 2.27% and Opko Health Inc. (NYSE: OPK; TASE: OPK) rose 3.66%. NICE Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: NICE; TASE: NICE) rose 1.68% and Bank Leumi (TASE: LUMI) rose 0.67%. Delek Group Ltd. (TASE: DLEKG) fell 2.22% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today and its exploration and production unit Delek Drilling LP (TASE: DEDR.L) fell 1.75%. Paz Oil Company Ltd. (TASE:PZOL) fell 2.12% and Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) fell 0.60%.

