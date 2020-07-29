search
Wed: Tel Aviv 35 Index up 2.9% in July

29 Jul, 2020 18:49
The market edged higher today led by Elbit Systems and ICL. The TASE is closed tomorrow for Tisha B'Av.

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange (TASE) rose today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 0.18%, to 1,380.63 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index rose 0.07%, to 1,381.11 points; but the BlueTech Global Index fell 0.34%, to 477.10 points. The TelBond 20 corporate bond index rose 0.26%, to 352.61 points. Turnover totaled NIS 2.46 billion in equities and NIS 4.13 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the Bank of Israel set the shekel-dollar rate 0.176% lower from Tuesday at NIS 3.409/$ and the representative shekel-euro rate was set down 0.167%, at NIS 3.9999/€.

The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 2.90% in July but was down 0.6% on the week and has lost 18.2% since the start of the year. The market will be closed tomorrow for Tisha B'Av.

On the market, Elbit Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: ESLT; TASE: ESLT) rose 2.25%, NICE Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: NICE; TASE: NICE) rose 1.35% and ICL Group (TASE: ICL: NYSE: ICL) (formerly Israel Chemicals) rose 1.04% after reporting its second quarter results. Bank Leumi (TASE: LUMI) rose 0.75%, Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) rose 0.75% and Israel Discount Bank (TASE: DSCT) rose 0.98%.

Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (Nasdaq: TSEM; TASE: TSEM) fell 9.57% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index after reporting its second quarter financial results. Fattal Holdings (1998) Ltd. (TASE: FTAL) fell 5.31%, Perrigo Company (NYSE:PRGO; TASE:PRGO) fell 1.29% and Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) fell 2.43%.

Outside of the Tel Aviv 35 Index, Bayside Land Corp. Ltd.(Gav Yam) (TASE: BYSD1) rose 3.92% on the day's biggest trading turnover.

