Wed: Tel Aviv 35 Index up 2.9% in July

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange (TASE) rose today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 0.18%, to 1,380.63 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index rose 0.07%, to 1,381.11 points; but the BlueTech Global Index fell 0.34%, to 477.10 points. The TelBond 20 corporate bond index rose 0.26%, to 352.61 points. Turnover totaled NIS 2.46 billion in equities and NIS 4.13 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the Bank of Israel set the shekel-dollar rate 0.176% lower from Tuesday at NIS 3.409/$ and the representative shekel-euro rate was set down 0.167%, at NIS 3.9999/€.

The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 2.90% in July but was down 0.6% on the week and has lost 18.2% since the start of the year. The market will be closed tomorrow for Tisha B'Av.

On the market, Elbit Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: ESLT; TASE: ESLT) rose 2.25%, NICE Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: NICE; TASE: NICE) rose 1.35% and ICL Group (TASE: ICL: NYSE: ICL) (formerly Israel Chemicals) rose 1.04% after reporting its second quarter results. Bank Leumi (TASE: LUMI) rose 0.75%, Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) rose 0.75% and Israel Discount Bank (TASE: DSCT) rose 0.98%.

Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (Nasdaq: TSEM; TASE: TSEM) fell 9.57% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index after reporting its second quarter financial results. Fattal Holdings (1998) Ltd. (TASE: FTAL) fell 5.31%, Perrigo Company (NYSE:PRGO; TASE:PRGO) fell 1.29% and Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) fell 2.43%.

Outside of the Tel Aviv 35 Index, Bayside Land Corp. Ltd.(Gav Yam) (TASE: BYSD1) rose 3.92% on the day's biggest trading turnover.

