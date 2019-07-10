Wed: Telcos lift TASE

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange rose today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 0.25% to 1,604.05 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index rose 0.27% to 1,488.80 points; and the BlueTech Global Index rose 0.26% to 372.45 points. The TelBond 20 corporate bond index fell 0.03% to 364.62 points. Trading turnover was NIS 1.30 billion.

On the foreign currency market, the Bank of Israel set the shekel-dollar representative rate up 0.140% today at NIS 3.573/$ from Tuesday, and set the shekel-euro rate up 0.305% at 4.009/€.

On the market, Cellcom Israel Ltd. (NYSE:CEL; TASE:CEL) rose 7.26% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today and Partner Communications Ltd. (Nasdaq: PTNR; TASE: PTNR) rose 4.15%. Delek Group Ltd. (TASE: DLEKG) rose 3.19%, Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (Nasdaq: TSEM; TASE: TSEM) rose 2.87%, Bezeq Israeli Telecommunication Co. Ltd. (TASE: BEZQ) rose 0.73% and Israel Discount Bank (TASE: DSCT) rose 0.54%.

Strauss Group Ltd. (TASE:STRS) fell 2.30% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) fell 1.48% and Israel Chemicals (TASE: ICL: NYSE: ICL) fell 1.04%. Bank Leumi (TASE: LUMI) fell 0.58% on the day's biggest trading turnover.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on July 10, 2019

