Wed: Telcos tank, dragging down TASE

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange fell today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index fell 0.32% to 1,551.10 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index fell 0.38% to 1,419.08 points; and the BlueTech Global Index fell 0.06% to 384.59 points. The TelBond 20 corporate bond index fell 0.07% to 354.68 points. Trading turnover was NIS 1.13 billion.

On the foreign currency market, the Bank of Israel set the shekel-dollar representative rate up 0.055% at NIS 3.608/$ from Tuesday's rate and set the shekel-euro rate up 0.161% at 4.099/€.

On the market, Bezeq Israeli Telecommunication Co. Ltd. (TASE: BEZQ) fell 7.1% after parent company B Communications Ltd. (Nasdaq:BCOM; TASE: BCOM), which fell 41.56%, announced it would halt paying back its debt. Cellcom Israel Ltd. (NYSE:CEL; TASE:CEL) fell 8.48% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today and Partner Communications Ltd. (Nasdaq: PTNR; TASE: PTNR) fell 5.64%. Israel Chemicals (TASE: ICL: NYSE: ICL) fell 1.11% and Israel Discount Bank (TASE: DSCT) fell 0.93%, on the day's biggest trading turnover.

Melisron Ltd. (TASE: MLSR) rose 3.72% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today. Elbit Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: ESLT; TASE: ESLT) rose 0.73%, Bank Leumi (TASE: LUMI) rose 1.25% and Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) rose 0.60%.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on March 20, 2019

