Wed: Telecom stocks lead TASE higher

The main indices on the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange rose today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 0.28% to 1,701.33 points, the Tel Aviv 125 Index rose 0.36% to 1,643.28 points and the BlueTech Global Index rose 0.57% to 422.92 points. The TelBond 20 corporate bond index fell 0.02% to 368.47 points. Turnover totaled NIS 1.87 billion in equities and NIS 3.44 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market today, the Bank of Israel set the representative shekel-dollar rate up 0.087% from Tuesday at NIS 3.458/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set up 0.047% at NIS 3.804/€.

On the market, telcos led the rises. Bezeq Israeli Telecommunication Co. Ltd. (TASE: BEZQ) rose 3.85%, Partner Communications Ltd. (Nasdaq: PTNR; TASE: PTNR) rose 4.61% following an offer to purchase 100% of its shares by Hot and Cellcom Israel Ltd. (NYSE:CEL; TASE:CEL) rose 4.63%. Israel Chemicals (TASE: ICL: NYSE: ICL) rose 4.10% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index. NICE Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: NICE; TASE: NICE) rose 1.12%, Bank Leumi (TASE: LUMI) rose 0.74% and Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) rose 0.62%.

Paz Oil Company Ltd. (TASE:PZOL) fell 2.58% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today. Opko Health Inc. (NYSE: OPK; TASE: OPK) fell 2.14% and Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) fell 0.20% on the day's biggest trading turnover. Israel Discount Bank (TASE: DSCT) fell 0.58%.

Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. (Nasdaq: GILT; TASE: GILT) fell 6.62% on the new it is being acquired by Comtech and Ham-Let (Israel-Canada) Ltd. (TASE: HAML) fell 3.12% on the news that its Chinese factory is shut down due to the coronavirus epidemic.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on January 29, 2020

