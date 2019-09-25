Wed: Teva, Delek push market down

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange fell today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index fell 0.18% to 1,605.25 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index fell 0.25% to 1,520.49 points; and the BlueTech Global Index fell 0.88% to 371.93 points. The TelBond 20 corporate bond index rose 0.05% to 369.10 points. Trading turnover was NIS 1.04 billion.

On the foreign currency market, the Bank of Israel set the shekel-dollar representative rate down 0.18% today at NIS 3.501/$ from Tuesday, and set the shekel-euro rate down 0.210% at 3.849/€.

On the market, Delek Group Ltd. (TASE: DLEKG) fell 3.84% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index. Shufersal Ltd. (TASE:SAE) fell 3.58% on reports that Eduardo Elsztain's Discount Investment Corporation (TASE: DISI) is considering selling its stake in the retail chain. Energean Oil & Gas plc (LSE: ENOG; TASE: ENOG) fell 3.36%, NICE Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: NICE; TASE: NICE) fell 3.06% and Israel Discount Bank (TASE: DSCT) fell 1.36%. Elbit Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: ESLT; TASE: ESLT) fell 1.78% and LivePerson Inc. (Nasdaq: LPSN); TASE: LPSN) fell 3.01%.

Airport City Ltd. (TASE:ARPT) rose 2.48% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index. Harel Insurance Investments and Financial Services Ltd. (TASE: HARL) rose 2.25%, Israel Chemicals (TASE: ICL: NYSE: ICL) rose 1.24% and Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) rose 2.04% on the day's biggest trading turnover.

