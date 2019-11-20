Wed: Teva, Hapoalim, Azrieli weigh on indices

The main indices on the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange fell today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index fell 0.42%, to 1,665.36 points, and the Tel Aviv 125 Index fell 0.26%, to 1,592.93 points. The BlueTech Global Index rose 0.14%, to 380.56 points. The TelBond 20 corporate bond index fell 0.16%, to 369.43 points. Turnover totaled NIS 1.03 billion in equities and NIS 3.57 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the representative shekel-dollar rate was set 0.41% higher, at NIS 3.4710/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.24% higher, at NIS 3.8384/€.

Bank Hapoalim, which reported third quarter results today, led trading and fell 1.93%. Bank Leumi rose 0.20%; Teva gave up most of yesterday's gains, falling 4.49%; Azrieli Group, which also reported today, fell 1.91%; and Elbit Systems fell 0.36%. Electra was a notable decliner, closing down 9.04%.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on November 20, 2019

