Wed: Teva, Hapoalim, Azrieli weigh on indices

20 Nov, 2019 21:04
The main TASE indices fell today, with Bank Leumi the only advancer among the leading stocks.

The main indices on the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange fell today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index fell 0.42%, to 1,665.36 points, and the Tel Aviv 125 Index fell 0.26%, to 1,592.93 points. The BlueTech Global Index rose 0.14%, to 380.56 points. The TelBond 20 corporate bond index fell 0.16%, to 369.43 points. Turnover totaled NIS 1.03 billion in equities and NIS 3.57 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the representative shekel-dollar rate was set 0.41% higher, at NIS 3.4710/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.24% higher, at NIS 3.8384/€.

Bank Hapoalim, which reported third quarter results today, led trading and fell 1.93%. Bank Leumi rose 0.20%; Teva gave up most of yesterday's gains, falling 4.49%; Azrieli Group, which also reported today, fell 1.91%; and Elbit Systems fell 0.36%. Electra was a notable decliner, closing down 9.04%.

