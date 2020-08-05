search
Wed: Teva, ICL boost TASE

5 Aug, 2020 18:45
Teva, ICL and Liveperson led the market higher today while Perrigo and Delek declined.

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange (TASE) rose today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 1.30%, to 1,403.07 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index rose 1.55%, to 1,418.79 points; and the BlueTech Global Index rose 1.22%, to 502.34 points. The TelBond 20 corporate bond index rose 0.20%, to 354.95 points. Turnover totaled NIS 1.98 billion in equities and NIS 4.39 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the Bank of Israel set the shekel-dollar rate 0.350% lower from Tuesday at NIS 3.412/$ and the representative shekel-euro rate was set up 0.19%, at NIS 4.038/€.

On the market, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) rose 3.69% on the day's biggest trading turnover after reporting better than expected second quarter results. ICL Group (TASE: ICL: NYSE: ICL) (formerly Israel Chemicals) rose 7.81% and parent company Israel Corporation (TASE: ILCO) rose 12.95%. LivePerson Inc. (Nasdaq: LPSN); TASE: LPSN) rose 22.99% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index after reporting strong second quarter results. Israel Discount Bank (TASE: DSCT) rose 1.02%, Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) rose 0.31% and NICE Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: NICE; TASE: NICE) rose 1.17%.

Perrigo Company (NYSE:PRGO; TASE:PRGO) fell 7.99% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index. Delek Group Ltd. (TASE: DLEKG) fell 0.56% and Delek Drilling LP (TASE: DEDR.L) fell 2.59%. Bank Leumi (TASE: LUMI) fell 0.42% and Elbit Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: ESLT; TASE: ESLT) fell 1.78%.

