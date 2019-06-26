search
Front > TASE report

Wed: Teva, Leumi lift TASE

26 Jun, 2019 18:16
שלח תגובה במיילGlobes correspondent

Teva, Perrigo and Bank Leumi led the market higher today but NICE Systems and Elbit Systems lost ground.

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange rose today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 0.28% to 1,573.37 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index rose 0.31% to 1,462.61 points; but the BlueTech Global Index fell 0.05% to 364.60 points. The TelBond 20 corporate bond index fell 0.12% to 362.83 points. Trading turnover was NIS 1.15 billion.

On the foreign currency market, the Bank of Israel set the shekel-dollar representative rate down 0.305% today at NIS 3.591/$ from Tuesday, and set the shekel-euro rate down 0.495% at 4.079/€.

On the market, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) rose 4.11% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 index. Bank Leumi (TASE: LUMI) rose 2.25% on the day's biggest trading turnover after announcing a streamlining plan in agreement with the workers committee. Perrigo Company (NYSE:PRGO; TASE:PRGO) rose 1.11%, Bezeq Israeli Telecommunication Co. Ltd. (TASE: BEZQ) rose 0.53% and Strauss Group Ltd. (TASE:STRS) rose 1.17%.

Paz Oil Company Ltd. (TASE:PZOL) fell 2.22% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index. NICE Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: NICE; TASE: NICE) fell 1.03%, Elbit Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: ESLT; TASE: ESLT) fell 1.07% and LivePerson Inc. (Nasdaq: LPSN); TASE: LPSN) fell 1.78%. Mizrahi Tefahot Bank (TASE:MZTF) fell 0.51%, Delek Group Ltd. (TASE: DLEKG) fell 1.18% and Shufersal Ltd. (TASE:SAE) fell 1.26%.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on June 26, 2019

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd. 2019

5 Comments
View comments in rows
Update by email about comments talkback
POST
Comments
Twitter Facebook Linkedin RSS Newsletters גלובס Israel Business Conference 2018