Wed: Teva, Leumi lift TASE

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange rose today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 0.28% to 1,573.37 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index rose 0.31% to 1,462.61 points; but the BlueTech Global Index fell 0.05% to 364.60 points. The TelBond 20 corporate bond index fell 0.12% to 362.83 points. Trading turnover was NIS 1.15 billion.

On the foreign currency market, the Bank of Israel set the shekel-dollar representative rate down 0.305% today at NIS 3.591/$ from Tuesday, and set the shekel-euro rate down 0.495% at 4.079/€.

On the market, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) rose 4.11% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 index. Bank Leumi (TASE: LUMI) rose 2.25% on the day's biggest trading turnover after announcing a streamlining plan in agreement with the workers committee. Perrigo Company (NYSE:PRGO; TASE:PRGO) rose 1.11%, Bezeq Israeli Telecommunication Co. Ltd. (TASE: BEZQ) rose 0.53% and Strauss Group Ltd. (TASE:STRS) rose 1.17%.

Paz Oil Company Ltd. (TASE:PZOL) fell 2.22% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index. NICE Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: NICE; TASE: NICE) fell 1.03%, Elbit Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: ESLT; TASE: ESLT) fell 1.07% and LivePerson Inc. (Nasdaq: LPSN); TASE: LPSN) fell 1.78%. Mizrahi Tefahot Bank (TASE:MZTF) fell 0.51%, Delek Group Ltd. (TASE: DLEKG) fell 1.18% and Shufersal Ltd. (TASE:SAE) fell 1.26%.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on June 26, 2019

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd. 2019