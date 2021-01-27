search
Wed: Teva, NICE drag down TASE

27 Jan, 2021 19:01
Teva and NICE led the declines today but Elbit Systems bucked the market.

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange fell today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index fell 0.29%, to 1,591.81 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index fell 0.48%, to 1,639.35 points; and the BlueTech Global Index fell 0.48% to 613.18 points. The TelBond 20 corporate bond index fell 0.20% to 371.23 points. Turnover totaled NIS 2.29 billion in equities and NIS 5.39 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the Bank of Israel set the representative shekel-dollar rate 0.122% lower from Tuesday, at NIS 3.264/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.343% lower, at NIS 3.954/€.

On the market Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) fell 2.69% and NICE Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: NICE; TASE: NICE) fell 2.04%. LivePerson Inc. (Nasdaq: LPSN); TASE: LPSN) fell 4.36% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index. Energix Renewable Energies Ltd. (ENRG) fell 4.15% and Energean Oil & Gas plc (LSE: ENOG; TASE: ENOG) fell 3.51%.

Opko Health Inc. (NYSE: OPK; TASE: OPK) rose 8.91% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today. Elbit Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: ESLT; TASE: ESLT) rose 3.61% and Azrieli Group Ltd. (TASE: AZRG) rose 2.82%. The Phoenix Holdings Ltd. (TASE: PHOE1;PHOE5) rose 2.28% and Bezeq Israeli Telecommunication Co. Ltd. (TASE: BEZQ) rose 0.44%. Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) rose 0.98% on the day's biggest trading turnover and Bank Leumi (TASE: LUMI) rose 0.39%.

