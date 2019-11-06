search
Wed: Teva, Perrigo pull TASE down

6 Nov, 2019 18:26
Teva and Perrigo led the declines on the TASE today while Bezeq bucked the market with strong gains.

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange fell today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index fell 0.45% to 1,664.04 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index fell 0.46% to 1,583.66 points; and the BlueTech Global Index fell 0.56% to 383.84 points. The TelBond 20 corporate bond index rose 0.07% to 369.79 points. Trading turnover was NIS 1.28 billion.

On the foreign currency market, the Bank of Israel set the shekel-dollar representative rate down 0.314% today at NIS 3.490/$ from Tuesday's exchange rate, and set the shekel-euro rate down 0.509% at 3.870/€.

On the market, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) fell 3.68% ahead of tomorrow's third quarter results and Perrigo Company (NYSE:PRGO; TASE:PRGO) fell 4% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index. Fattal Holdings 1998 Ltd. (TASE: FTAL) fell 0.58% on the day's biggest trading turnover. NICE Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: NICE; TASE: NICE) fell 0.49%, Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (Nasdaq: TSEM; TASE: TSEM) fell 2.16% and Harel Insurance Investments and Financial Services Ltd. (TASE: HARL) fell 1.78% after issuing a profit warning. Israel Discount Bank (TASE: DSCT) fell 1.19% and Bank Leumi (TASE: LUMI) fell 0.31%.

Bezeq Israeli Telecommunication Co. Ltd. (TASE: BEZQ) rose 4.68% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index. Big Shopping Centers (2004) Ltd. (TASE:BIG) rose 1.80%, Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) rose 0.95%, Elbit Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: ESLT; TASE: ESLT) rose 1.12% and Ormat Technologies Inc. (NYSE: ORA; TASE: ORA) rose 1.78%.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on November 6, 2019

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd. 2019

