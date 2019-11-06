Wed: Teva, Perrigo pull TASE down

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange fell today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index fell 0.45% to 1,664.04 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index fell 0.46% to 1,583.66 points; and the BlueTech Global Index fell 0.56% to 383.84 points. The TelBond 20 corporate bond index rose 0.07% to 369.79 points. Trading turnover was NIS 1.28 billion.

On the foreign currency market, the Bank of Israel set the shekel-dollar representative rate down 0.314% today at NIS 3.490/$ from Tuesday's exchange rate, and set the shekel-euro rate down 0.509% at 3.870/€.

On the market, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) fell 3.68% ahead of tomorrow's third quarter results and Perrigo Company (NYSE:PRGO; TASE:PRGO) fell 4% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index. Fattal Holdings 1998 Ltd. (TASE: FTAL) fell 0.58% on the day's biggest trading turnover. NICE Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: NICE; TASE: NICE) fell 0.49%, Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (Nasdaq: TSEM; TASE: TSEM) fell 2.16% and Harel Insurance Investments and Financial Services Ltd. (TASE: HARL) fell 1.78% after issuing a profit warning. Israel Discount Bank (TASE: DSCT) fell 1.19% and Bank Leumi (TASE: LUMI) fell 0.31%.

Bezeq Israeli Telecommunication Co. Ltd. (TASE: BEZQ) rose 4.68% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index. Big Shopping Centers (2004) Ltd. (TASE:BIG) rose 1.80%, Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) rose 0.95%, Elbit Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: ESLT; TASE: ESLT) rose 1.12% and Ormat Technologies Inc. (NYSE: ORA; TASE: ORA) rose 1.78%.

