Wed: Teva again leads TASE gains

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange rose today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 0.66%, to 1,996.24 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index rose 0.63% to 1,961.44 points; and the BlueTech Global Index rose 0.20% to 410.84 points. The All Bond corporate bond index rose 0.08% to 375.25 points. Turnover totaled NIS 1.42 billion in equities and NIS 4.25 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the Bank of Israel set the representative shekel-dollar rate down 0.053% from Tuesday, at NIS 3.763/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.382% higher at NIS 4.045/€.

On the market, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) rose 2.79% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index. Delek Group Ltd. (TASE:DLEKG) rose 2.10%, Nova Ltd. (Nasdaq:NVMI; TASE:NVMI) rose 2.30% Camtek (Nasdaq: CAMT; TASE: CAMT) rose 1.44%.

Bank Leumi (TASE:LUMI) led the market today, rising 0.10% on the day's biggest trading turnover. Fattal Holdings (1998) Ltd. (TASE: FTAL) rose 2.73% and Elbit Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: ESLT; TASE:ESLT) rose 1.04%. Ormat Technologies Inc. (NYSE: ORA; TASE: ORA) rose 2.37% and NICE Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: NICE; TASE:NICE) rose 0.58%.

Israel Discount Bank (TASE: DSCT) fell 0.57% and Bezeq Israel Telecommunications Company Ltd. (TASE:BZEQ fell 0.57%. Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (Nasdaq: TSEM; TASE:TSEM) fell 1.20% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index.

