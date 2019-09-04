Wed: Teva and Paz lead TASE higher

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange rose today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 0.83% to 1,558.45 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index rose 0.69% to 1,478.66 points; and the BlueTech Global Index rose 0.46% to 372.91 points. The TelBond 20 corporate bond index fell 0.04% to 366.47 points. Trading turnover was NIS 1.39 billion.

On the foreign currency market, the Bank of Israel set the shekel-dollar representative rate down 0.620% today at NIS 3.527/$ from Tuesday, and set the shekel-euro rate up 0.142% at 3.887/€.

On the market, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) rose 2.02% and Paz Oil Company Ltd. (TASE:PZOL) rose 3.17% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today. Bank Leumi (TASE: LUMI) rose 0.97% on the day's biggest trading turnover. Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) rose 1.76% and Mizrahi Tefahot Bank (TASE:MZTF) rose 2.77%. Elbit Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: ESLT; TASE: ESLT) rose 2.23%, NICE Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: NICE; TASE: NICE) rose 0.74% and Bezeq Israeli Telecommunication Co. Ltd. (TASE: BEZQ) rose 2.16% despite receiving a NIS 30 million fine for blocking competition in the fiber-optic sector.

Ormat Technologies Inc. (NYSE: ORA; TASE: ORA) fell 2.43% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index. Gazit Globe Ltd. (TASE: GZT; TSX: GZT) fell 2.34%, Israel Chemicals (TASE: ICL: NYSE: ICL) fell 2.03% and Israel Discount Bank (TASE: DSCT) fell 0.70%.

