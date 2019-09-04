search
Front > TASE report

Wed: Teva and Paz lead TASE higher

4 Sep, 2019 18:39
שלח תגובה במיילGlobes correspondent

Teva and Paz led the gains today but Israel Chemicals and Ormat were in negative territory.

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange rose today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 0.83% to 1,558.45 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index rose 0.69% to 1,478.66 points; and the BlueTech Global Index rose 0.46% to 372.91 points. The TelBond 20 corporate bond index fell 0.04% to 366.47 points. Trading turnover was NIS 1.39 billion.

On the foreign currency market, the Bank of Israel set the shekel-dollar representative rate down 0.620% today at NIS 3.527/$ from Tuesday, and set the shekel-euro rate up 0.142% at 3.887/€.

On the market, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) rose 2.02% and Paz Oil Company Ltd. (TASE:PZOL) rose 3.17% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today. Bank Leumi (TASE: LUMI) rose 0.97% on the day's biggest trading turnover. Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) rose 1.76% and Mizrahi Tefahot Bank (TASE:MZTF) rose 2.77%. Elbit Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: ESLT; TASE: ESLT) rose 2.23%, NICE Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: NICE; TASE: NICE) rose 0.74% and Bezeq Israeli Telecommunication Co. Ltd. (TASE: BEZQ) rose 2.16% despite receiving a NIS 30 million fine for blocking competition in the fiber-optic sector.

Ormat Technologies Inc. (NYSE: ORA; TASE: ORA) fell 2.43% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index. Gazit Globe Ltd. (TASE: GZT; TSX: GZT) fell 2.34%, Israel Chemicals (TASE: ICL: NYSE: ICL) fell 2.03% and Israel Discount Bank (TASE: DSCT) fell 0.70%.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on September 4, 2019

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd. 2019

5 Comments
View comments in rows
Update by email about comments talkback
POST
Comments
Twitter Facebook Linkedin RSS Newsletters גלובס Israel Business Conference 2018