Wed: Teva boosts TASE

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange rose today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 0.34% to 1,530.25 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index rose 0.01% to 1,372.68 points; and the BlueTech Global Index rose 0.17% to 373.32 points. The TelBond 20 corporate bond index fell 0.08% to 345.90 points. Trading turnover was NIS 1.25 billion.

On the foreign currency market, the Bank of Israel set the shekel-dollar representative rate up 0.413% from yesterday's exchange rate at NIS 3.646/$ and set the shekel-euro rate down 0.050% at 4.236/€.

On the market, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (Nasdaq: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) rose 4.03% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index. Opko Health Inc. (NYSE: OPK; TASE: OPK) rose 3.95%, Partner Communications Ltd. (Nasdaq: PTNR; TASE: PTNR) rose 1.92% and Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (Nasdaq: TSEM; TASE: TSEM) rose 3.15%. Bank Leumi (TASE: LUMI) rose 0.51% on the day's biggest trading turnover.

Delek Group Ltd. (TASE: DLEKG) fell 5.79% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 index on fears raised by a reported huge gas discovery in Egypt. Delek Drilling LP (TASE: DEDR.L) fell 5.01% and Isramco Ltd. (Nasdaq: ISRL; TASE: ISRA.L) fell 2.59%. Elbit Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: ESLT; TASE: ESLT) fell 1.69%.

