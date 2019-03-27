search
Wed: Teva boosts flat TASE

27 Mar, 2019 18:25
Teva, Israel Chemicals and Partner led the gains today while Bezeq resumed falling.

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange rose today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 0.02% to 1,543.30 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index rose 0.19% to 1,415.34 points; but the BlueTech Global Index fell 0.06% to 379.83 points. The TelBond 20 corporate bond index rose 0.22% to 355.74 points. Trading turnover was NIS 1.11 billion.

On the foreign currency market, the Bank of Israel set the shekel-dollar representative rate up 0.498% at NIS 3.635/$ from Tuesday's rate and set the shekel-euro rate up 0.054% at 4.097/€.

On the market, Partner Communications Ltd. (Nasdaq: PTNR; TASE: PTNR) rose 3.65% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index after reporting positive fourth quarter results.. Israel Chemicals (TASE: ICL: NYSE: ICL) rose 3.09% and Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) rose 1.75%. Elbit Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: ESLT; TASE: ESLT) rose 0.30% after reporting a large new artillery deal with Israel's Defense Ministry and Shapir Engineering & Industry Ltd. (TASE: SPEN) rose 0.87%. Outside the Tel Aviv 35 Index, Shikun u'Binui Holdings Ltd. (TASE: SKBN) rose 12.73% after appointing a new CEO.

LivePerson Inc. (Nasdaq: LPSN); TASE: LPSN) fell 4.13% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index. Bezeq Israeli Telecommunication Co. Ltd. (TASE: BEZQ) fell 2.11%, Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) fell 2.14% and Bank Leumi (TASE: LUMI) fell 1.12% on the day's biggest trading turnover.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on March 27, 2019

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd. 2019

