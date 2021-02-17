search
Wed: Teva bucks market

17 Feb, 2021 18:48
NICE Systems and Ormat led the TASE down today but Teva and Tower bucked the market.

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange fell today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index fell 0.96%, to 1,603.28 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index fell 1.05%, to 1,665.07 points; and the BlueTech Global Index fell 2.30% to 669.38 points. The TelBond 20 corporate bond index fell 0.14% to 370.58 points. Turnover totaled NIS 1.65 billion in equities and NIS 4.47 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the Bank of Israel set the representative shekel-dollar rate 0.618% up from Tuesday, at NIS 3.257/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.185% lower, at NIS 3.929/€.

On the market, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) rose 1.47% for the biggest gain on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today. Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (Nasdaq: TSEM; TASE: TSEM) rose 0.19% on the day's biggest trading turnover after reporting strong fourth quarter results. ICL (TASE: ICL: NYSE: ICL) rose 0.67%, Bank Leumi (TASE: LUMI) rose 0.54% and Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) rose 0.21%.

Energix Renewable Energies Ltd. (ENRG) fell 4.73% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today. NICE Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: NICE; TASE: NICE) fell 3.31% and Bezeq Israeli Telecommunication Co. Ltd. (TASE: BEZQ) fell 2.47%. Ormat Technologies Inc. (NYSE: ORA; TASE: ORA fell 2.60% and Shikun & Binui Holdings Ltd. (TASE: SKBN) fell 2.29%. Israel Discount Bank (TASE: DSCT) fell 0.24% and Mizrahi Tefahot Bank (TASE:MZTF) fell 0.46%.

