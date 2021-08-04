Wed: Teva climbs on flat TASE

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange was flat today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index fell 0.10%, to 1,693.82 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index fell 0.03%, to 1,758.71 points; and the BlueTech Global Index rose 0.52% to 555.23 points. The All Bond corporate bond index rose 0.06% to 389.51 points. Turnover totaled NIS 1.42 billion in equities and NIS 3.06 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the Bank of Israel set the representative shekel-dollar rate down 0.124% from Tuesday, at NIS 3.213/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.384% lower, at NIS 3.809/€.

Sapiens International NV (Nasdaq: SPNS; TASE: SPNS) rose 8.14% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today after reporting strong second quarter results. NICE Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: NICE; TASE:NICE) rose 0.34% and Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) rose 3.23%. Opko Health Inc. (NYSE: OPK; TASE: OPK) rose 3.20%.

Liveperson (Nasdaq: LPSN; TASE: LPSN) fell 5.07% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index. Bank Leumi (TASE:LUMI) led the market falling 0.59% on the day's biggest trading turnover. Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) fell 0.15%, Mizrahi Tefahot Bank (TASE:MZTF) fell 0.50% and Israel Discount Bank (TASE: DSCT) fell 0.32%.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on August 4, 2021

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd. 2021