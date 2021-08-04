search
Front > TASE report

Wed: Teva climbs on flat TASE

4 Aug, 2021 18:41
שלח תגובה במיילGlobes correspondent

Teva and Sapiens rose strongly today but the banks weighed on the market.

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange was flat today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index fell 0.10%, to 1,693.82 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index fell 0.03%, to 1,758.71 points; and the BlueTech Global Index rose 0.52% to 555.23 points. The All Bond corporate bond index rose 0.06% to 389.51 points. Turnover totaled NIS 1.42 billion in equities and NIS 3.06 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the Bank of Israel set the representative shekel-dollar rate down 0.124% from Tuesday, at NIS 3.213/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.384% lower, at NIS 3.809/€.

Sapiens International NV (Nasdaq: SPNS; TASE: SPNS) rose 8.14% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today after reporting strong second quarter results. NICE Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: NICE; TASE:NICE) rose 0.34% and Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) rose 3.23%. Opko Health Inc. (NYSE: OPK; TASE: OPK) rose 3.20%.

Liveperson (Nasdaq: LPSN; TASE: LPSN) fell 5.07% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index. Bank Leumi (TASE:LUMI) led the market falling 0.59% on the day's biggest trading turnover. Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) fell 0.15%, Mizrahi Tefahot Bank (TASE:MZTF) fell 0.50% and Israel Discount Bank (TASE: DSCT) fell 0.32%.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on August 4, 2021

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd. 2021

Twitter Facebook Linkedin RSS Newsletters גלובס Israel Business Conference 2018