Wed: Teva down as TASE loses ground

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange fell today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index fell 0.78%, to 1,792.55 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index fell 0.62%, to 1,852.50 points; and the BlueTech Global Index fell 1.14% to 552.42 points. The All Bond corporate bond index rose 0.09% to 391.22 points. Turnover totaled NIS 1.27 billion in equities and NIS 1.21 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the Bank of Israel set the representative shekel-dollar rate down 0.78% from Monday before the Sukkot holiday, at NIS 3.208/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.011% higher at NIS 3.763/€.

On the market, Perrigo Company (NYSE:PRGO; TASE:PRGO) fell 2.82% and Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) fell 2.66%. Maytronics Ltd. (TASE:MTRN) fell 2.90% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index. NICE Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: NICE; TASE:NICE) fell 0.69%.

fell 1.53%, ICL (TASE: ICL: NYSE: ICL) fell 0.91% and Elbit Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: ESLT; TASE:ESLT) fell 1.35%.

Azrieli Group (TASE: AZRG) rose 2.24% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index and Israel Phoenix Assurance Ltd. (TASE:PHOE1; PHOE5) rose 1.01%. Bank Leumi (TASE:LUMI) rose 0.22% on the day's biggest trading turnover. Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) rose 0.21% and Israel Discount Bank (TASE: DSCT) rose 1.61%.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on September 22, 2021

