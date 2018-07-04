search
Wed: Teva down on flat TASE

4 Jul, 2018 18:33
Teva and Tower led the declines today while Delek and Mazor led the gains on the Tel Aviv 35 Index.

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange fell today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index fell 0.01% to 1,525.69 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index fell 0.17% to 1,366.32 points; and the BlueTech Global Index fell 0.47% to 371.45 points. The TelBond 20 corporate bond index fell 0.27% to 343.58 points. Trading turnover was NIS 470.6 million.

On the foreign currency market, the Bank of Israel set the shekel-dollar representative rate up 0.055% from yesterday's exchange rate at NIS 3.657/$ and set the shekel-euro rate down 0.153% at 4.254/$.

On the market, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (Nasdaq: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) fell 1.03% and Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (Nasdaq: TSEM; TASE: TSEM) fell 1.88% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index. Harel Insurance Investments and Financial Services Ltd. (TASE: HARL) fell 0.98% and Israel Corporation (TASE: ILCO) fell 0.93%.

Delek Group Ltd. (TASE: DLEKG) rose 1.93% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today. Mazor Robotics Ltd. (TASE:MZOR) rose 1.42%, and Partner Communications Ltd. (Nasdaq: PTNR; TASE: PTNR) rose 1.07%. Bank Leumi (TASE: LUMI) rose 0.27% and Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) rose 0.48% on the day's biggest trading turnover.

Published by Globes [online], Israel business news - www.globes-online.com - on July 4, 2018

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd. 2018

