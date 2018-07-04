Wed: Teva down on flat TASE

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange fell today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index fell 0.01% to 1,525.69 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index fell 0.17% to 1,366.32 points; and the BlueTech Global Index fell 0.47% to 371.45 points. The TelBond 20 corporate bond index fell 0.27% to 343.58 points. Trading turnover was NIS 470.6 million.

On the foreign currency market, the Bank of Israel set the shekel-dollar representative rate up 0.055% from yesterday's exchange rate at NIS 3.657/$ and set the shekel-euro rate down 0.153% at 4.254/$.

On the market, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (Nasdaq: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) fell 1.03% and Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (Nasdaq: TSEM; TASE: TSEM) fell 1.88% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index. Harel Insurance Investments and Financial Services Ltd. (TASE: HARL) fell 0.98% and Israel Corporation (TASE: ILCO) fell 0.93%.

Delek Group Ltd. (TASE: DLEKG) rose 1.93% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today. Mazor Robotics Ltd. (TASE:MZOR) rose 1.42%, and Partner Communications Ltd. (Nasdaq: PTNR; TASE: PTNR) rose 1.07%. Bank Leumi (TASE: LUMI) rose 0.27% and Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) rose 0.48% on the day's biggest trading turnover.

Published by Globes [online], Israel business news - www.globes-online.com - on July 4, 2018

