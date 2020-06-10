Wed: Teva down on mixed TASE

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange (TASE) was mixed today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index fell 0.18%, to 1,469.02 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index rose 0.06%, to 1,439.33 points; and the BlueTech Global Index rose 1.50%, to 446.04 points. The TelBond 20 corporate bond index rose 0.03%, to 358.15 points. Turnover totaled NIS 1.62 billion in equities and NIS 4.05 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the Bank of Israel set the shekel-dollar rate 0.289% lower from Tuesday at NIS 3.447/$ and the representative shekel-euro rate was set up 0.614%, at NIS 3.917/€.

On the market, Delek Group Ltd. (TASE: DLEKG) fell 3.62% and its energy exploration and production unit Delek Drilling LP (TASE: DEDR.L) fell 3.65% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) fell 3.01% and Elbit Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: ESLT; TASE: ESLT) fell 1.26%. Bezeq Israeli Telecommunication Co. Ltd. (TASE: BEZQ) fell 2.51% and Melisron Ltd. (TASE: MLSR) fell 1.39%.

Strauss Group Ltd. (TASE:STRS) rose 3.59% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today. NICE Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: NICE; TASE: NICE) rose 0.94% on the day's biggest trading turnover. Bank Leumi (TASE: LUMI) rose 1.47%, Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) rose 0.18%, Mizrahi Tefahot Bank (TASE:MZTF) rose 2.25% and Israel Discount Bank (TASE: DSCT) rose 0.08%. Fattal Holdings (1989) Ltd. rose 2.57%.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on June 10, 2020

