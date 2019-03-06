Wed: Teva edges up on flat TASE

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange fell today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index fell 0.11% to 1,568.45 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index fell 0.05% to 1,431.42 points; but the BlueTech Global Index rose 0.38% to 378.87 points. The TelBond 20 corporate bond index rose 0.03% to 351.73 points. Trading turnover was NIS 940.4 million.

On the foreign currency market, the Bank of Israel set the shekel-dollar representative rate down 0.083% at NIS 3.616/$ from Tuesday's rate and set the shekel-euro rate down 0.278% at 4.088/€.

On the market, Perrigo Company (NYSE:PRGO; TASE:PRGO) fell 2.59% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index. Ormat Technologies Inc. (NYSE: ORA; TASE: ORA) fell 1.78% and Israel Chemicals (TASE: ICL: NYSE: ICL) fell 1.29%. LivePerson Inc. (Nasdaq: LPSN); TASE: LPSN) fell 1.69% and Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (Nasdaq: TSEM; TASE: TSEM) fell 1.85%.

Bank Leumi (TASE: LUMI) rose 1.55% on the day's biggest trading turnover. Partner Communications Ltd. (Nasdaq: PTNR; TASE: PTNR) rose 2.29% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today and Cellcom Israel Ltd. (NYSE:CEL; TASE:CEL) rose 1.94%. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) rose 0.25%, Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) rose 0.48% and Israel Corporation (TASE: ILCO) rose 0.80%.

Outside the Tel Aviv 35 Index, Camtek Ltd. (Nasdaq: CAMT; TASE:CAMT) rose 2.38% on a major new deal.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on March 6, 2019

