Wed: Teva falls on flat TASE

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange was flat today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 0.05%, to 1,632.01 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index rose 0.36%, to 1,705.37 points; and the BlueTech Global Index fell 0.23% to 590.09 points. The TelBond 20 corporate bond index rose 0.04% to 377.70 points. Turnover totaled NIS 1.34 billion in equities and NIS 3.97 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the Bank of Israel set the representative shekel-dollar rate up 0.309% from Tuesday, at NIS 3.251/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.197% higher, at NIS 3.923/€.

On the market, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) fell 1.86% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index and Perrigo Company (NYSE:PRGO; TASE:PRGO) fell 1.33%. Bank Leumi (TASE: LUMI) fell 0.57% on the day's biggest trading turnover, Israel Discount Bank (TASE: DSCT) fell 1.01% and Mizrahi Tefahot Bank (TASE:MZTF) fell 0.24%. Elbit Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: ESLT; TASE: ESLT) fell 1.15%, ICL (TASE: ICL: NYSE: ICL) fell 0.73% and NICE Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: NICE; TASE: NICE) fell 0.98%.

Bezeq Israeli Telecommunication Co. Ltd. (TASE: BEZQ) rose 2.64% and Ashtrom Group (TASE: ASHG) rose 4.46% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index. Ormat Technologies Inc. (NYSE: ORA; TASE: ORA) rose 0.49%, Azrieli Group Ltd. (TASE: AZRG) rose 1.78% and Melisron Ltd. (TASE: MLSR) rose 3.15%.

