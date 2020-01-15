Wed: Teva gains 19% in 2 days to buoy TASE

The main indices on the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange rose today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 1.04%, to 1,706.10 points, the Tel Aviv 125 Index rose 0.92% to 1,645.80 points and the BlueTech Global Index rose 1.16% to 423.01 points. The TelBond 20 corporate bond index was unchanged at 370.62 points. Turnover totaled NIS 1.88 billion in equities and NIS 3.27 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market today, the Bank of Israel set the representative shekel-dollar rate down 0.317% from Tuesday at NIS 3.459/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set down 0.135% at NIS 3.850/€.

On the market, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) rose 12.43% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index, to complete a rise of over 19% in two days. Perrigo Company (NYSE:PRGO; TASE:PRGO) rose 5.63% and Opko Health Inc. (NYSE: OPK; TASE: OPK) rose 7.63%. Airport City Ltd. (TASE:ARPT) rose 3.01% on the day's biggest trading turnover and Alony Hetz Property and Investments Ltd. (TASE: ALHE) rose 4%.

Israel Chemicals (TASE: ICL: NYSE: ICL) fell 2.41% and parent company Israel Corporation (TASE: ILCO) fell 3.04% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today. Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) fell 1.62%, Bank Leumi (TASE: LUMI) fell 1.05%, Israel Discount Bank (TASE: DSCT) fell 0.57% and Mizrahi Tefahot Bank (TASE:MZTF) fell 1.51%. NICE Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: NICE; TASE: NICE) fell 0.65%.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on January 15, 2020

