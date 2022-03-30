Wed: Teva jump lifts TASE

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange rose today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 0.30%, to 2,042.44 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index rose 0.11%, to 2,116.34 points; and the BlueTech Global Index fell 0.19% to 483.63 points. The All Bond corporate bond index rose 0.34% to 381.73 points. Turnover totaled NIS 2.29 billion in equities and NIS 4.17 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the Bank of Israel set the representative shekel-dollar rate down 0.901% from Tuesday, at NIS 3.188/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.146% lower at NIS 3.548/€.

On the market, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) rose 6.49% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index. ICL (TASE: ICL: NYSE: ICL) rose 3.03% and parent company Israel Corp. (TASE: ILCO) rose 2.81%. Israel Discount Bank (TASE: DSCT) rose 1.22% on the day's biggest trading turnover and Mizrahi Tefahot Bank (TASE:MZTF) rose 1.11%. LivePerson (Nasdaq: LPSN; TASE: LPSN) rose 3.03% and Elbit Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: ESLT; TASE:ESLT) rose 1.88%.

OPC Energy (TASE: OPCE) fell 3.19% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today and Azrieli Group (TASE: AZRG) fell 1.85%. Bank Leumi (TASE:LUMI) fell 0.54% and NICE-Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: NICE; TASE:NICE) fell 1.56%.

Outside of the Tel Aviv 35 Index, Delek Group Ltd. (TASE:DLEKG) rose 5.91%, after reporting strong fourth quarter results.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on March 30, 2022.

