Wed: Teva jumps, lifting TASE

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange rose today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 0.36%, to 1,794.69 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index rose 0.21%, to 1,815.76 points; and the BlueTech Global Index rose 0.69% to 362.81 points. The All Bond corporate bond index rose 0.04% to 365.42 points. Turnover totaled NIS 1.56 billion in equities and NIS 6.25 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the Bank of Israel set the representative shekel-dollar rate down 0.142% from Tuesday, at NIS 3.527/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.594% higher at NIS 3.741/€.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) rose 5.33% today for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index and Elbit Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: ESLT; TASE:ESLT) rose 0.51%.

Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) rose 2.11% on the day's biggest trading turnover. Bank Leumi (TASE:LUMI) rose 2.47%, Mizrahi Tefahot Bank rose 1.77%, Israel Discount Bank (TASE: DSCT) rose 1.54% and First International Bank of Israel (TASE:FTIN1; FTIN5) rose 1.82%.

Delek Group Ltd. (TASE:DLEKG) fell 3.66% and its eastern Mediterranean energy exploration and production unit NewMed Energy (TASE: NWME) fell 4.05%. Energean plc (LSE: ENOG; TASE: ENOG) fell 4.06% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today. ICL (TASE: ICL: NYSE: ICL) fell 2.17% and NICE-Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: NICE; TASE:NICE) fell 1.42%.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on January 4, 2023.

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd., 2023.