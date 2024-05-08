Wed: Teva jumps, lifting TASE

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange rose today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 0.62%, to 1,984.05 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index rose 0.50% to 2,006.84 points; and the BlueTech Global Index rose 0.33% to 436.02 points. The All Bond corporate bond index fell 0.03% to 380.32 points. Turnover totaled NIS 1.89 billion in equities and NIS 4.60 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the Bank of Israel set the representative shekel-dollar rate down 0.242% from Tuesday, at NIS 3.713/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.482% lower at NIS 3.988/€.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) led the market today, rising 12.96% on the day's biggest trading turnover to a five-year high, for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index, despite reporting mixed first quarter results.

Sapiens International NV (Nasdaq: SPNS; TASE: SPNS) rose 3.3%, Enlight Renewable Energy (TASE: ENLT; Nasdaq: ENLT) rose 2.36% and Shufersal Ltd. (TASE:SAE) rose 0.67%.

Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) fell 1.25% and Bank Leumi (TASE:LUMI) fell 1.42%. Israel Discount Bank (TASE: DSCT) fell 1.83%, and Mizrahi Tefahot Bank (TASE: MZTF) fell 0.95%.

ICL (TASE: ICL: NYSE: ICL) fell 1.70%. Shikun & Binui Holdings Ltd. (TASE: SKBN) fell 2.21% and Electra (TASE: ELTR) fell 2.37% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today.

