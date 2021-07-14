search
Wed: Teva leads TASE down

14 Jul, 2021 18:25
Globes correspondent

Teva and Bank Leumi led the declines today while Perrigo and ICL bucked the market.

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange fell today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index fell 0.21%, to 1,672.19 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index fell 0.26%, to 1,750.58 points; and the BlueTech Global Index fell 0.32% to 568.85 points. The All Bond corporate bond index rose 0.08% to 387.23 points. Turnover totaled NIS 1.20 billion in equities and NIS 3.97 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the Bank of Israel set the representative shekel-dollar rate unchanged from Tuesday, at NIS 3.278/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.0345% lower, at NIS 3.870/€.

Bank Leumi (TASE: LUMI) led the market, falling 1.59% on the day's biggest trading turnover. Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) fell 0.61%, Mizrahi Tefahot Bank (TASE:MZTF) fell 0.80% and Israel Discount Bank (TASE: DSCT) fell 0.91%. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) fell 1.75% and NICE Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: NICE; TASE:NICE) fell 0.80%. Energix Renewable Energies (TASE: ENRG) fell 1.97% for the biggest decline on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today.

ICL (TASE: ICL: NYSE: ICL) rose 0.49% and Ormat Technologies Inc. (NYSE: ORA; TASE: ORA) rose 1.09%. Perrigo Company (NYSE:PRGO; TASE:PRGO) rose 1.25% and Shapir Engineering and Industry Ltd. (TASE: SPEN) rose 2.97% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today.

