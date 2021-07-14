Wed: Teva leads TASE down

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange fell today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index fell 0.21%, to 1,672.19 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index fell 0.26%, to 1,750.58 points; and the BlueTech Global Index fell 0.32% to 568.85 points. The All Bond corporate bond index rose 0.08% to 387.23 points. Turnover totaled NIS 1.20 billion in equities and NIS 3.97 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the Bank of Israel set the representative shekel-dollar rate unchanged from Tuesday, at NIS 3.278/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.0345% lower, at NIS 3.870/€.

Bank Leumi (TASE: LUMI) led the market, falling 1.59% on the day's biggest trading turnover. Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) fell 0.61%, Mizrahi Tefahot Bank (TASE:MZTF) fell 0.80% and Israel Discount Bank (TASE: DSCT) fell 0.91%. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) fell 1.75% and NICE Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: NICE; TASE:NICE) fell 0.80%. Energix Renewable Energies (TASE: ENRG) fell 1.97% for the biggest decline on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today.

ICL (TASE: ICL: NYSE: ICL) rose 0.49% and Ormat Technologies Inc. (NYSE: ORA; TASE: ORA) rose 1.09%. Perrigo Company (NYSE:PRGO; TASE:PRGO) rose 1.25% and Shapir Engineering and Industry Ltd. (TASE: SPEN) rose 2.97% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on July 14, 2021

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd. 2021 .