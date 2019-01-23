Wed: Teva leads TASE rebound

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange rose today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 0.61% to 1,521.79 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index rose 0.44% to 1,375.70 points; and the BlueTech Global Index rose 0.44% to 362.68 points. The TelBond 20 corporate bond index was unchanged at 343.29 points. Trading turnover was NIS 953.7 million.

On the foreign currency market, the Bank of Israel set the shekel-dollar representative rate down 0.190% at NIS 3.683/$ from Tuesday's rate and set the shekel-euro rate down 0.153% at 4.187/€.

On the market, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) rose 3.64% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index on the day's biggest trading turnover following a 'Buy' recommendation from UBS. Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (Nasdaq: TSEM; TASE: TSEM) rose 2.03%, NICE Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: NICE; TASE: NICE) rose 0.77% and Elbit Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: ESLT; TASE: ESLT) rose 0.44%.

Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) rose 1.39%, Bank Leumi (TASE: LUMI) rose 1.03% and Mizrahi Tefahot Bank (TASE:MZTF) rose 0.84%.

Partner Communications Ltd. (Nasdaq: PTNR; TASE: PTNR) fell 1.34% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index. Bezeq Israeli Telecommunication Co. Ltd. (TASE: BEZQ) fell 0.84% and Israel Discount Bank (TASE: DSCT) fell 1.31%.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on January 23, 2019

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd. 2019