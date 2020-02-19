Wed: Teva leads TASE rebound

The main indices on the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange rose today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 1.17% to 1,734.11 points, the Tel Aviv 125 Index rose 1.24% to 1,676.71 points and the BlueTech Global Index rose 1.38% to 428.03 points. The TelBond 20 corporate bond index rose 0.13% to 369.84 points. Turnover totaled NIS 1.54 billion in equities and NIS 3.57 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market today, the Bank of Israel set the representative shekel-dollar rate up 0.234% from Tuesday at NIS 3.424/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set down 0.127% at NIS 3.695/€.

On the market, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) rose 6.88% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 index today on the day's biggest trading turnover. Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) rose 2.12%, Bank Leumi (TASE: LUMI) rose 1.38% and Israel Discount Bank (TASE: DSCT) rose 0.90%. Fattal Holdings (1998) Ltd. (TASE: FTAL) rose 3.96% and Shikun u'Binui Holdings Ltd. (TASE: SKBN) rose 3.15%. Israel Chemicals (TASE: ICL: NYSE: ICL) rose 0.76% after announcing a small acquisition and Elbit Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: ESLT; TASE: ESLT) rose 0.29%.

Mizrahi Tefahot Bank (TASE:MZTF) fell 1.55% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index after its CEO announced that he is quitting. Bezeq Israeli Telecommunication Co. Ltd. (TASE: BEZQ) fell 1.48% and Oil Refineries Ltd. (TASE:ORL) fell 1.5%. Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (Nasdaq: TSEM; TASE: TSEM) fell 0.66%, NICE Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: NICE; TASE: NICE) fell 0.23% and Azrieli Group Ltd. (TASE: AZRG) fell 0.46%.

