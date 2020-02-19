search
Wed: Teva leads TASE rebound

19 Feb, 2020 18:24
Teva and Bank Hapoalim led the market gains today but Mizrahi Tefahot Bank was down as its CEO quit.

The main indices on the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange rose today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 1.17% to 1,734.11 points, the Tel Aviv 125 Index rose 1.24% to 1,676.71 points and the BlueTech Global Index rose 1.38% to 428.03 points. The TelBond 20 corporate bond index rose 0.13% to 369.84 points. Turnover totaled NIS 1.54 billion in equities and NIS 3.57 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market today, the Bank of Israel set the representative shekel-dollar rate up 0.234% from Tuesday at NIS 3.424/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set down 0.127% at NIS 3.695/€.

On the market, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) rose 6.88% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 index today on the day's biggest trading turnover. Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) rose 2.12%, Bank Leumi (TASE: LUMI) rose 1.38% and Israel Discount Bank (TASE: DSCT) rose 0.90%. Fattal Holdings (1998) Ltd. (TASE: FTAL) rose 3.96% and Shikun u'Binui Holdings Ltd. (TASE: SKBN) rose 3.15%. Israel Chemicals (TASE: ICL: NYSE: ICL) rose 0.76% after announcing a small acquisition and Elbit Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: ESLT; TASE: ESLT) rose 0.29%.

Mizrahi Tefahot Bank (TASE:MZTF) fell 1.55% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index after its CEO announced that he is quitting. Bezeq Israeli Telecommunication Co. Ltd. (TASE: BEZQ) fell 1.48% and Oil Refineries Ltd. (TASE:ORL) fell 1.5%. Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (Nasdaq: TSEM; TASE: TSEM) fell 0.66%, NICE Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: NICE; TASE: NICE) fell 0.23% and Azrieli Group Ltd. (TASE: AZRG) fell 0.46%.

