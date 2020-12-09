Wed: Teva leads large market gains

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange rose strongly today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 1.40%, to 1,483.40 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index rose 1.37%, to 1,531.08 points; and the BlueTech Global Index rose 0.03%, to 519.32 points. The TelBond 20 corporate bond index rose 0.04%, to 364.08 points. Turnover totaled NIS 1.79 billion in equities and NIS 2.91 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the Bank of Israel set the representative shekel-dollar rate 0.246% higher from Tuesday, at NIS 3.256/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.272% higher, at NIS 3.947/€.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) led the market, rising 5.55% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today on the day's biggest trading turnover. Opko Health Inc. (NYSE: OPK; TASE: OPK) rose 3.03% and Ormat Technologies Inc. (NYSE: ORA; TASE: ORA) rose 1.04%. Energix Renewable Energies Ltd. (ENRG) rose 3.60%, Shikun & Binui Holdings Ltd. (TASE: SKBN) rose 3.21% and Melisron Ltd. (TASE: MLSR) rose 1.44%.

Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) rose 1.38%, Israel Discount Bank (TASE: DSCT) rose 1.64% and Mizrahi Tefahot Bank (TASE:MZTF) rose 1.36%.

Bank Leumi (TASE: LUMI) fell 0.31%, Elbit Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: ESLT; TASE: ESLT) fell 0.59% and Energean Oil & Gas plc (LSE: ENOG; TASE: ENOG) fell 1.28% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index.

