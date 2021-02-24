Wed: Teva leads market rebound

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange rose today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 0.30%, to 1,557.97 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index rose 0.48%, to 1,615.34 points; and the BlueTech Global Index rose 1.28% to 609.70 points. The TelBond 20 corporate bond index rose 0.12% to 371.08 points. Turnover totaled NIS 1.82 billion in equities and NIS 4.40 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the Bank of Israel set the representative shekel-dollar rate unchanged from Tuesday, at NIS 3.264/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.066% higher, at NIS 3.970/€. On the market, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) rose 3.03% and =Ormat Technologies Inc. (NYSE: ORA; TASE: ORA rose 2.78%. Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. (Nasdaq:NVMI; TASE:NVMI) rose 3.45% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index. Bezeq Israeli Telecommunication Co. Ltd. (TASE: BEZQ) rose 1.32% and Harel Insurance Investments and Financial Services Ltd. (TASE: HARL) rose 1.09%.

Israel Discount Bank (TASE: DSCT) rose 0.24% on the day's biggest trading turnover. Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) rose 0.56% and Bank Leumi (TASE: LUMI) rose 0.30%.

LivePerson Inc. (Nasdaq: LPSN); TASE: LPSN) fell 8.84% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index. Opko Health Inc. (NYSE: OPK; TASE: OPK) fell 2.99% and NICE Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: NICE; TASE: NICE) fell 0.41%.

