Wed: Teva leads strong TASE gains

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange (TASE) rose today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 2.46%, to 1,400.30 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index rose 2.72%, to 1,385.86 points; and the BlueTech Global Index rose 3.11%, to 456.66 points. The TelBond 20 corporate bond index rose 0.02%, to 350.20 points. Turnover totaled NIS 1.58 billion in equities and NIS 2.35 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the Bank of Israel set the shekel-dollar rate 0.320% lower from Tuesday at NIS 3.431/$ and the representative shekel-euro rate was set up 0.422%, at NIS 3.925/€.

On the market, not a single share on the Tel Aviv 35 Index fell today. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (Nasdaq: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) rose 7.87% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index. Energean Oil & Gas plc (LSE:ENOG; TASE:ENOG) rose 7.56%, Oil Refineries Ltd. (TASE:ORL) rose 7.64% and Delek Drilling LP (TASE: DEDR.L) rose 6.64%. Israel Chemicals (TASE: ICL: NYSE: ICL) rose 1.68%, Azrieli Group Ltd. (TASE: AZRG) rose 3.11% and NICE Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: NICE; TASE: NICE) rose 0.25%.

Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) rose 0.88% on the day's biggest trading turnover. Bank Leumi (TASE: LUMI) rose 3.39%, Israel Discount Bank (TASE: DSCT) rose 1.55% and Mizrahi Tefahot Bank (TASE:MZTF) rose 0.61%.

